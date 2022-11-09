Nila Myers is a lingerie designer famous for being the wife of popular Canadian actor Benjamin Allen Nicolas Hollingsworth. Ben Hollingsworth is widely recognized for playing Mario Savetti in the TV series Code Black.

Besides being a celebrity wife and underwear designer, Nila is a bar method teacher. She came into the limelight in 2012 after marrying Ben.

Nila Myers's profiles summary and bio

Full name Nila Myers Known as Nila Date of birth 1st July 1988 Age 34 years as of 2022 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Current residence United States of America Ethnicity White Languages English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Height Approximately 5 feet 8 inches Relationship status Married Husband’s name Benjamin Allen Nicolas Hollingsworth Children Gatsby Willem, Hemingway Nash, Juniper Bloom Religion Christianity Profession Lingerie designer, bar method teacher Social media Instagram

How old is Nila Myers?

Nila Myer's birthday is 1st July 1988, and she is 34 years of age in 2022. The designer is an American citizen. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Nila Myers' relationship status

The designer is married to actor Benjamin Hollingsworth. The couple has been in a romantic relationship since 2010, and Ben proposed on 7th September 2012 after two years of dating. Nila Myers' wedding was held a few months later, on 10th November 2012, in Malibu, California.

Nila Myer's children

Nila and her spouse Ben Hollingsworth have three children. Their sons are Gatsby Willem and Hemingway Nash, and they have a daughter called Juniper Bloom.

Nila Myer’s career

Ben Hollingsworth's wife is a lingerie designer and a bar method teacher. She founded Fair Verona, a lingerie company, with her sister Misha. She started the business while living in Santa Barbara.

How old is actor Benjamin Hollingsworth?

The actor was born on 7th September 1984. He is 38 years of age as of 2022. Ben Hollingsworth is a Canadian actor. He is famous for his role as Mario Savetti in Code Black (2015 to 2018), a CBS medical drama.

What nationality is Ben Hollingsworth?

The Cold Pursuit actor is a Canadian national. He was born and raised in Brockville, Ontario, Canada. He is a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada.

How tall is Ben Hollingsworth?

Ben Hollingsworth's height is approximately 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m). He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Who is Kyle from Suits?

Kyle, whose real name is Ben Hollingsworth, is a Canadian actor. He was in the USA Network legal drama in season one, episodes 7 and 11.

What movies was Benjamin Hollingsworth in?

The actor has starred in several movies and television shows, including;

Project title Year Role Romance in Style 2022 Derek A Splash of Love 2022 Ben Winters Joe Pickett 2021 Ote Keeley Nancy Drew 2021 Jake Cazine Debris 2021 Luke Packard V*rgin River 2019 Dan Brady Cold Pursuit 2019 Dexter Vendetta 2015 Joel Gainer Code Black 2015 Mario Savetti The Tomorrow People 2013 Agent Troy Cult 2013 Peter Grey Once Upon a Time 2012 Quinn CSI: Miami 2011 Jason Huntsman Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules 2011 Terence – Man in The Foot Suits 2011 Kyle Durant The Joneses 2009 Mick Jones

Nila Myers is doing well for herself, both professionally and in her private life. She has been married for close to ten years and is a doting mother of three.

