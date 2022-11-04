Who is Roxy Burger? Age, family, qualifications, career, profiles, net worth

Roxy Burger is a South African actress and media personality best known for beginning her career as a presenter for KTV South Africa. She began her career at 10, and the early exposure gave her a platform to perform in international scenes, earning great awards and accolades.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Roxy is one of the most sought-after South African female presenters. Photo: @roxyburger (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roxy Burger is popularly known as a blogger and social media influencer who created the self-titled blog Roxy Burger. She has become a famous TV presenter for Top Billing, 5FM and one of the best KTV presenters.

Roxy Burger's profiles and bio

Full Name Roxy Burger Date of Birth December 7, 1986 Age 35 years Country South Africa Birthplace Johannesburg, South Africa Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Nationality South African Gender Female Marital Status Married Husband Neil Shraga Children Two Sexual Orientation Straight Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black College University of Johannesburg Qualifications Degree in Audiovisual Production Management Net worth $1 million - $5 million (Estimated) Occupation Actress, Television Host, Broadcaster and Content Creator Social media Instagram, Twitter, TikTok

What is Roxy Burger's age?

The media celebrity was born on December 7, 1986, in Johannesburg, South Africa. She is currently 35 years old and will turn 36 on December 7, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Roxy's early exposure to her career gave her a platform to perform in international scenes, earning great awards and accolades. Photo: @roxyburger (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roxy Burger's education

She attended both elementary and secondary school in her local town. Later she enrolled at the University of Johannesburg. What are Roxy Burger's qualifications? She attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Audiovisual Production Management.

Roxy Burger's family

The reality TV host is happily married to Neil Shraga. The happy couple married in 2014 and celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in April 2020. They are blessed with two children.

Roxy Burger's career

After graduating from university, she started as an actress, where she landed a Discovery Kid's TV series called Scout's Safari.

In 2011, she was a celebrity contestant on the Mnet reality competition show Survivor South Africa: Maldives.

In 2014, she joined SABC3 as a presenter and hosted the seventh season of Strictly Come Dancing. On October 30, 2014, she made her Top Billing debut.

In 2017, she hosted the E! Africa reality makeover show How Do I Look? South Africa.

Roxy Burger's TV roles

Top Billing - Season 1

Top Chef South Africa - Season 1

Check-Coast - Season 1

High Rollers - Season 3

Is That a Fact? - Season 1

MTV Choice - Season 1

SAFTAs - Season 10

10 Over 10 - Season 1 & 2

All That BS - Season 1

Strictly Come Dancing - Seasons 7 & 8

Survivor South Africa - Season 4 (Maldives)

The Search: E! Host South Africa - Season 1

How Do I Look? South Africa - Season 1 & 2

What is Roxy Burger's net worth?

The media personality has an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Roxy has earned her income from her successful media career.

Above is everything you would love to know about Roxy Burger, one of the most sought-after South African female presenters. Starting her career at a tender age allowed her to perfect her art and be the best in the South African entertainment scene.

READ ALSO: Who is Young Dolph's wife? Everything to know about Mia Jaye

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Young Dolph's wife. Who is she? Mia Jaye is a woman who wears many hats. She is a businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, and philanthropist. However, she is widely recognised as Young Dolph's wife.

Why is Young Dolph famous? Young was a fast-growing rapper, producer, and recording artist. He was gunned down in a Memphis bakery when he stopped to buy cookies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News