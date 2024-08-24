Orlando Pirates’ Next Opponents in CAF Champions League Confirmed

Orlando Pirates' journey in the CAF Champions League continues as they face a familiar opponents in the second preliminary round

The Premier Soccer League side knocked out Madagascar champions Disciples FC in the first round of the competition

The Soweto-based club were knocked out of the competition by the same opponents last season

Orlando Pirates have confirmed their next opponents in the CAF Champions League after defeating Madagascar side Disciples FC in the first preliminary round.

The Premier Soccer League giants played out a goalless draw against the Madagascar side in the first leg in Mauritius before a resounding 4-0 win in the second leg in South Africa to book a place in the next round.

The Soweto giants were expected to face the winners between Jwaneng Galaxy and African Stars FC in the next round.

Orlando Pirates' opponents in CAF Champions League

According to iDiskiTimes, Orlando Pirates will face Jwaneng Galaxy in the next round of the CAF Champions League after the Botswana champions defeated African Stars.

Jwaneng Galaxy defeated the Namibian champions on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 on aggregate.

The Botswana side is coached by South African tactician Morena Ramoreboli and will compete with Jose Riveiro's side for a place in the CAFCL group stage.

The PSL giants were eliminated by Jwaneng Galaxy in the second preliminary round last season, and the Bucs will hope to exact revenge this time around.

Reactions as Pirates get new opponents in CAFCL

AHT_YssY said:

"Another upset loading."

nottokollo reacted:

"What if they knock them out again."

baloyi_richard commented:

"It will be an interesting battle moreso with Pirates fuming fire of revenge with their fluid football."

NeoVNeo wrote:

"Jwaneng should just let Pirates win so Pirates league fixtures will be postponed and they gonna lose all games in hand while Sundowns runs away with the league."

Ntsika_17 responded:

"Jwaneng Galaxy Are out ... no ways thy are repeating the great work thy did last season 🤣🤣...Pirates will take this personally coz thy were cooked after that loss."

