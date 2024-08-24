Orlando Pirates have explained their decision behind omitting Gilberto from the squad that face Disciples FC in the CAF Champions League

The Premier Soccer League giants defeated the Madagascar side 4-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, August 23, 2024

The Soweto-based club also gave an update on the Angolan international's availability for their important semi-final clash against Cape Town City in MTN8

Orlando Pirates have confirmed why their new signing, Gilberto, missed the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Disciples FC on Friday, August 23.

The Buccaneers played out a goalless draw against the Madagascar champions in the first leg of the tie in Mauritius last Sunday, but they earned a deserving 4-0 win in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium.

Tshegofatso Mabasa forced an own goal for the first goal before goals from Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Karim Kimvuidi sealed the win for the Bucs.

Orlando Pirates state the reason behind Gilberto's absence from their CAF Champions League preliminary match against Disciples FC on Friday, August 23, 2024. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates explain Gilberto's absence against Disciples FC

According to iDiskiTimes, Orlando Pirates released an official statement on their website to confirm Gilberto's absence from the game.

The Angolan international was signed from Petro de Luanda this summer but failed to make his CAFCL home debut on Friday due to a work permit, according to the club.

"Gilberto has missed the Buccaneers' opening fixtures as he awaits his work permit," the club confirmed.

"However, Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Gilberto has finally received the necessary paperwork to play in the famous Black and White.

"But this will only be from the next CAF Champions League qualifiers round, should Pirates win tonight."

The Bucs went on to confirm the 23-year-old's availability for their crucial semi-final tie against Cape Town City in the MTN8 next week.

"Gilberto will be available for selection for the MTN8 clash against Cape Town City next week," the Soweto giants added.

European teams show interest in Orlando Pirates star

Briefly News earlier reported that European clubs have reportedly shown an interest in Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa.

The 24-year-old Bafana Bafana striker is greatly admired by Pirates fans, who have backed the player's move to Europe to better his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News