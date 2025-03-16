PSL: Why Pirates Must Win at All Costs Against Mamelodi Sundowns This Weekend

Orlando Pirates will host the defending champions of the Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium this weekend

The match is an important fixture for both side but the Sea Robbers are more concerned as they need a win to put more pressure on the Brazilians in the title race

A Sport Journalist has explained why the Soweto giants need to win the match by all means on Sunday afternoon

Orlando Pirates are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway premiership as they hope to get back to winning ways after their goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC.

The Soweto giants lost the first leg of the encounter 4-1 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium weeks ago, but are seeking revenge this weekend.

Orlando Pirates will host defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their second Betway Premiership fixture this Sunday. Photo: @orlandopirates.

The Brazilians are heading into the match as favourites and the much more comfortable side between the two due to the huge point gap.

A win for Miguel Cardoso’s side could end the title race in the Premier Soccer League.

Why Pirates must win against Sundowns

Sport journalist Uche Anuma in an exclusive chat with Briefly News explains why the match is a must win for Pirates.

“Orlando Pirates are at a disadvantage going into the match, 18 points gap, and the fear of losing, which could make it 21 points,” he said.

“Losing the first leg weeks ago and also not having bad outings in their last few games in the league have condemned them to get all three points at all costs against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend.

“I think they’ve got what it takes to hurt Sundowns only if Jose Riveiro gets his tactics right this time.”

Orlando Pirates train ahead of their all important match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership on Sunday. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Anuma also shared his thoughts on who should start the match between Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

“I am against starting both together because it will be Riveiro trying out a new approach in a must-win game, so Evidence Makgopa should be the one to start,” he said.

“Makgopa starting doesn’t mean he’s better than Mabasa or vice versa, but it could be a strategic plan to get past Sundowns defence,” he added.

“Wearing off the Brazilians' defence before Mabasa comes on to do the damage might be what the Bucs need.”

The Sports Journalist also predicted the team that would win the tie.

“I see a draw, because of the level at which Sundowns are playing it makes it more difficult to get past them,” he concluded.

“A 1-1 draw will be a fair result for the defending champions but a big damage to the host’s title charge.”

The match between the two Premier Soccer League giants will kick-off 15:30 South African time, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV.

Jose Riveiro's future at Pirates uncertain

Briefly News also reported that Jose Riveiro has remained mute about his future at Pirates as his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this season.

The Spanish tactician didn't comment on his future at the club as he's focused on the Bucs' clash with Sundowns this weekend.

