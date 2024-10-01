After losing three key players during the transfer market, PSL side Stellenbosch FC has shown they can roll with the punches with smart additions and youthful promotion

The loss of Iqraam Rayners, Antonio van Wyk and Deano van Rooyen has rocked the side, and coach Steve Barker has backed the side to be still competitive

Over the last few seasons, Barker has not been afraid to use young talent at the club that finished third in the PSL after an impressive undefeated streak in the previous campaign

Winelands side Stellenbosch FC has a lot to prove this season after losing three key players in the transfer market while adding quality signings and promoting youth.

Exciting youngsters Shaakir Ahmed and Langelihle Phili have been promoted to the senior team, while the Winelands side signed talented attackers Ashley Cupido and Lehlogonolo Mojela.

Stellenbosch FC have bought new players and invested in youth after losing key players.

Coach Steve Barker applauded his side for keeping Bafana Bafana duo Fawaaz Basadien and Jayden Adams at the club, saying the club are determined to remain competitive in local football.

In addition to keeping the players, Barker has seen an immediate return on his investment in Mojela, while Ahmed and Philli, aka Major, are touted for bright futures.

During their opening ten matches played this season, Stellies scored 20 goals, with their only loss coming against Golden Arrows during a 2-0 PSL defeat on Wednesday, 18 April 2024.

Stellenbosch continues to evolve

It remains to be seen if Stellies can continue their fine form after losing key players, but indications suggest the side can be a force this season.

Barker and his players will face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final on Saturday, 5 October 2024, for a chance to win their first title of the new season.

Beating the defending champions could set the tone for the side, which has been impressive in its debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, by qualifying for the group stages.

Steve Barker has high praise for a new signing

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker gave a glowing review of new striker Lehlogonolo Mojela.

Mojela, who joined from TS Galaxy, has scored five goals for the Winelands side and is touted to play a major role in the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

