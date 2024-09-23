Pitso Mosimane Showers Praise on European Coach As He Ponders Next Move

Pitso Mosimane hailed a European manager after his wonderful performance in the league over the weekend

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor is currently without a coaching job since he left his post as Abha Club's head coach

The South African tactician listed some of the attributes he saw in the Champions League winner in his post on X

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane has praised European manager Carlo Ancelotti as he continues to seek a new job.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has yet to hold a managerial role since leaving Saudi Pro League side Abha Club at the end of last season.

The 60-year-old recently confirmed that he had offers from two national teams in West Africa, but he's still considering some of his options.

Pitso Mosimane showers praise on Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Espanyol in the Spanish La Liga over the weekend. Photo: Mohamed Farag.

Source: Getty Images

Mosimane hails Ancelotti

Real Madrid came back from a goal down to at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, September 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Los Blancos' performance in the game earned Ancelotti praise from Mosimane on social media.

The former Al Ahly coach took to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the Italian coach for his man-management skills.

"Carlo Ancelotti is very big on top player management," he said.

"When the badge is bigger than any top talented individual, tactics, technique, speed, hard work, etc., are not enough to help you consistently win. Culture, Discipline, and Respect for the team will always yield success.

"Sir Alex, Wenger, Simeone, Pep, Mourinho, H Flick, and many other top managers are not really worried about minor issues but put the team's interest first. It takes a big character out of a Coach to practice what he believes in and always follow his gut feeling and fear less."

Real Madrid are second on the La Liga table with 14 points from six games, four points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Mosimane compares Sundowns to Real Madrid

Briefly News previously reported that Mosimane explained what Sundowns have in common with European giants Real Madrid.

The former South African national team manager won 11 titles, which include five PSL trophies, during the eight years he spent as Masandawana coach.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News