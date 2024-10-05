South African international Lehlohonolo Mojela scored a Goal of the season contender during Stellenbosch's clash with Orlando Pirates

The former TS Galaxy forward scored the opening goal of the 2024 MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday

The Bafana Bafana attacker's lovely strike sparked different reactions from Netizens on social media

Bafana Bafana star Lehlohonolo Mojela scored a fantastic goal to give Stellenbosch the lead during their mouthwatering clash against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final.

The two Premier Soccer League giants are battling to win the first title this season at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

The Soweto Giants went into the game as the favourites but were down by one goal very early in the match.

Lehlohonolo Mojela celebrates after scoring a Goal of the Year contender during the MTN8 final clash between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Mojela scores a superb goal against Pirates

In a viral video shared by iDiskiTimes on social media, Mojela gave the Stellies the lead in the game while scoring a Goal of the Year contender against the Buccaneers.

The South African forward scored with a bicycle kick in the 12th minute as Sipho Chaine looked helpless after two Pirates defenders couldn't stop the former TS Galaxy star.

The Bucs levelled the scoreline before the break, but Mojela's goal was the major highlight during the first 45 minutes of play.

Reactions as Mojela scores a bicycle kick against Pirates

KleinbooiP said:

"Well I never thought he’s that good. I’ll watch him the whole season. I hope it’s not only against the big teams."

floss_reigh wrote:

"A goal worth winning the final"

theboypostman implied:

"Mojela is the playing the best football of his life this season."

TrickyRedDevs commented:

"He was surrounded by 3 players but had time to do this."

brezzada reacted:

"This is the best goal this year in the South African league. These are the kind of goals that should win puskas award, but I am not sure if FIFA will recognize him."

