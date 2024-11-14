Well-traveled striker Dino Ndlovu said Kaizer Chiefs youngster Samkelo Zwane needs to understand his position better

Ndloviue believes Zwane is among a host of local talent that could excel in Europe but said the player needs improvement

Local football fans backed Zwane on social media, while they also named fellow Chiefs youngsters who have made an impact this season

Former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu said Kaizer Chiefs youngster Samkelo Zwane needs to understand his position better.

Ndlovu, who played across Europe, said the Amakhosi youngster is among the list of young PSL stars who could one day earn a move overseas.

Zwane has enjoyed a good season under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who expects big things from the player alongside other stars such as Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala.

Dino Ndlovu backs PSL youngsters

Ndlovu speaks about Zwane in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Ndlovu listed a few players who could make the switch from the PSL to Europe.

Ndlovu said:

“[Relebohile] Mofokeng is one of them and stands out on my list. Shandre Campbell is already overseas, and I think he will do well. At Chiefs, Zwane is amazing, but I think he needs to know the responsibility of his position because he sometimes dribbles when his job is to clean and pass the ball.”

Fans back Zwane

Local football fans backed Zwane in continuing his progress on social media, while some said Chiefs should help by adding experience to their side.

Igwe Masabs Sp backed Zwane:

“Just keep working hard, boy.”

Warren Gates says Chiefs must help youngsters develop:

“Please play them alongside experienced players.”

Afikah Msilelwa picked his favourites:

“Only Vilakazi and Shabalala are making an impact on our team.”

Lisa Ka Jambase is excited:

“The future is bright.”

T Man Sichuene is a Chiefs fan:

“Khosi for life.”

