Nasreddine Nabi Told Next Kaizer Chiefs Youngster to Break Into First Team

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has been told the next youngster to break into the first-team squad from the club's academy

The former Young Africans head coach has made use of several Glamour Boys' academy graduate since he joined the club, with Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala topping the list

The Soweto giants' reserve team coach Vela Khumalo singled out one player destined to break into Amakhosi's senior side in the future

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has been told the next youngster who will likely break into Amakhosi's first-team squad in the future.

Since joining the Glamour Boys, the Tunisian tactician has enjoyed the brilliance of academy graduates like Samkelo Zwane, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba, and Mduduzi Shabalala.

Despite Kaizer Chiefs investing in some top signings in the summer, the youngsters who came through the club's youth side played in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Kaizer Chiefs reserve coach Vela Khumalo predicts next youngster to break into Nasreddine Nabi's first-team squad in the future. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Khumalo predicts next Kaizer Chiefs breakthrough star

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team manager Vela Khumalo has predicted the next star who could break into Nabi's first-team squad in the coming season.

Khumalo, alongside Arthur Zwane, managed some of the talents the former AS FAR Rabat coach is using in the first team this season and believes more can still fit into the set-up.

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs' DDC side coach claimed Neo Bohloko could be the next big thing in the club's first-team squad. The young striker has all it takes to flourish under Nabi.

"I think maybe in the future, the chances of Neo Bohloko showing some good glimpses of becoming a good player but without necessarily singling out other players, but those are the few players that will make it shortly, in the next three years," he said.

Khumalo's prediction could be a welcome idea for Nabi, who has been clamouring for Kaizer Chiefs to sign a new striker since the last summer transfer window.

Khumalo's young side will face city rivals Orlando Pirates in their next match in the DStv Diski Challenge. Bohloko is one of the players to watch in the tie.

