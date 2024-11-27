The 2024-25 CAF Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday evening with top clubs in Africa battling for a spot in the next round

Two Premier Soccer League giants, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were in action in their respective groups, but only one got a win

Briefly News highlights some South African players who were in action for their teams yesterday especially those who had a good performance

The CAF Champions League group stage round began yesterday, and some South African players performed well for their respective clubs.

Premier Soccer League sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates were in action yesterday, with only the latter securing all three points, while the former settled for a draw.

Briefly News looks at how some South African players performed for their respective sides in the opening fixtures in the CAF elite competition.

Orlando Pirates defeat CR Belouizdad in their opening fixture in the CAF Champions League at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Tuesday evening. Photo: @orlandopirates.

How South African stars performed as CAFCL return

1. Al Ahly 4-2 Stade d’Abidjan: Percy Tau

Tau started the match from the bench and was brought in the 76th minute for Kahraba, who scored a brace for the Red Devils.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star had a 100 per cent pass completion in the game, but could not add to his goal or assist tally in the 14 minutes he played against the Ivorian side.

2. Esperance 4-0 Djoliba: Elias Mokwana

On Tuesday evening, Mokwana produced a Man of the Match performance for the Tunisian giants against Djoliba at the Rades Stadium.

The South African international scored Esperance's second goal and assisted the third in their 4-0 win over Djoliba.

3. CR Belouizdad 1-2 Orlando Pirates: Mohau Nkota, Khanyisa Mayo, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Sipho Chaine

Orlando Pirates started the competition on a good note thanks to stellar performances from Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Sipho Chaine.

Nkota scored the Buccaneers' goals in the first half, with Mofokeng providing the assists for the two goals.

The two South African youngsters have been the Bucs' best players in all competitions in the past three to four games.

Chaine delivered in between the sticks for the Soweto giants. He made two brilliant saves in the first half to preserve the Pirates' lead.

The home side, CR Belouizdad, also had a South African in their squad but decided to start him from the bench.

Mayo came in the 34th minute when the Algerian giants were already two goals down, and the Bafana Bafana star's introduction changed the dynamics of the match.

The former Cape Town City star was rewarded for his performance as he headed home a cross from Abderrahmane Meziane in the 66th minute to reduce the scoreline.

