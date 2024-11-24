Mamelodi Sundowns stumbled to a defeat against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein

The Masandawana were clear favourites before the kick off and scored the first goal of the match before the Limpopo-based side pulled a comeback in the second half

A Sports Journalist in an interview with Briefly News listed three players who caused Sundowns defeat against the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side

Mamelodi Sundowns were taken by surprise after they lost 2-1 to Magesi FC in the final of the Carling Knockout Cup at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Masandawana were tipped as the favourites to win the tournament after the likes of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC were all beaten in the knockout stages.

Two second-half goals from Magesi cancelled Iqraam Rayners' first-half goal as the Brazilians failed to end the newly promoted Premier Soccer League side's fairytale story.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 2-1 loss against Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup final on Saturday evening. Photo: @Masandawana.

Three players to blame for Sundowns' loss to Magesi

Sports Journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, pointed out the mistakes Mamelodi Sundowns made in the game while naming the three players to blame for their loss.

"Mamelodi Sundowns did a lot of things right in the game but failed to work on their defence against Magesi," he said.

"Maybe they thought they would outscore Magesi if they got a goal against them, but that's not how to play against a team not on par with you in terms of quality.

"Sundowns were too focused on attack and neglected the defence, which was why they lost the final."

He handpicked Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, and Grant Kekana as the players who let Sundowns down against Magesi.

"Ronwen Williams had no blame for those goals as there was nothing he could do," he added.

"Mudau had a poor game and couldn't deal with the threat of Chirambadare, who provided two assists.

"Modiba and Kekana need to work on their defensive abilities as they opened up Williams in both goals scored."

Pirates legend warns Sundowns ahead of Magesi's tie

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele said Magesi will fight Mamelodi Sundowns for the Carling Knockout Cup title.

The PSL champions head into the final as the favourites, but Jele said the side should not underestimate the newly promoted side.

