Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thought on Kaizer Chiefs' 2-2 draw against Royal AM in the Betway Premiership this weekend

The Soweto giants head coach stated why his team dropped points against Thwihli Thwahla despite being two goals up at the end of the first half

The Tunisian tactician is unhappy with Kaizer Chiefs players for losing focus in the closing stages of the game

Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' 2-2 draw against Royal AM in the Betway Premiership on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The Soweto giants scored two goals in the first half through Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Dube, but Ayabulela Maxwele and Levy Mashiane gave Royal AM the deserved points against the home side.

Nabi furious after Kaizer Chiefs squandered a two-goal lead

In an interview after the match as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi was unhappy with his team dropping points against Royal AM despite being two goals up in the first half.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach claimed his team's failure to win against John Maduka's side was due to a lack of professionalism.

"We feel that today is a lack of professionalism," he said.

"We could've ended the first half with five or six to nil; this game could have had seven or eight [goals].

"Sometimes you don't score because of lack of collective or ego, but when you don't respect football, the football doesn't respect you.

"We are very frustrated with the two points that we have lost today because we controlled the game from the first minute until the last minute – but that's what happens when you let the opponent live."

The Tunisian gaffer went on to blast Kaizer Chiefs players for losing focus in the game's closing stages, which led to Royal AM securing a point with a late goal.

"The other frustrating thing is, sometimes you can't score, we had a lot of opportunities," he added.

"But when it's three or four minutes left, we need to defend your advantage, but even that we couldn't do. It's tough to understand what happened today."

Source: Briefly News