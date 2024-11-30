Kaizer Chiefs Squander Two-Goal Lead As They Stumble Against Royal AM
It was a good day turned bad for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday evening, as they squandered a two-goal lead against Royal AM in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba stadium.
The Glamour Boys scored two quick first-half goals courtesy of Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Duba, but the visitors fought back in the second half to salvage a point.
Nasreddine Nabi's side moved from sixth to fifth on the Premier Soccer League table despite dropping points against Thwihli Thwahla.
Kaizer Chiefs stumble against Royal AM
Kaizer Chiefs started the game on the front foot and scored in the fifth minute after Yusuf Maart set up Du Preez, who put the ball past Mondli Mpoto.
Eight minutes later, Nabi's side doubled the lead after a beautiful play from Dillon Solomons on the right before setting up Wandile Duba.
Brandon Petersen made a top-class save in the 28th minute to prevent Royal AM from getting back into the game. Ayabulela Maxwele's cutback from the right wing was met by Bandile Dlamini, but the Glamour Boys goalkeeper was equal to the task.
Peterson was tested in the closing stages of the first half but made a great save by denying Sabelo Sithole's blistering shot to maintain Amakhosi's lead.
Royal AM pulled one back six minutes after the restart as Maxwele hit the back of the net to make the score 2-1.
Thwihli Thwahla completed the comeback in the added minute, as second-half substitute Levy Mashiane hit his effort past rushing Peterson.
