Orlando Pirates players embraced former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo after a CAF Champions League tie at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday, 12 January 2025

The CR Belouizdad player shared a warm embrace with players such as Relebohile Mofokeng after the Algerian side lost 2-1 to the Soweto giants

Local football fans praised Pirates on social media, saying the players had done the right thing by showing love to the Bafana Bafana striker, despite his links to rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Former Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo enjoyed a warm welcome when the CR Belouizdad star played against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League.

After Belouizdad's 2-1 defeat to Pirates on Sunday, 12 January 2025, Mayo was seen hugging winger Relebohile Mofokeng and other Bucs players.

Bafana Bafana stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Khanyisa Mayo showed they have a tight bond after a CAF Champions League tie. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter and Khanyisa_mayo_10/Instagram.

Mayo, who dreams of playing for Kaizer Chiefs, left Mzansi to join the Algerian side at the end of the 2023/2024 season and is an established starter at his new club.

Khanyisa Mayo and Relebohile Mofokeng share warm embrace

Watch Mokofeng and Mayo hug each other after the match in the video below:

Following the 2-1 success, Pirates secured their place in the competition's knockout rounds, while Belouizdad's run ended following the defeat in Orlando.

Winger Mofokeng got on the scoresheet, while Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha scored the winning goal in the 61st minute as Pirates now occupy top spot in their group.

In the last match of the group stages, Pirates will face defending champions Al Ahly on Saturday, 18 January, with the winner entering the knockout stages as group winners.

Pirates confirmed their victory via their Twitter (X) profile:

Mayo enjoys warm welcome on South African shores

While Mayo continues to impress in Algeria, Mofokeng could leave South Africa soon after the 20-year-old was linked with a sensational move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Mofokeng has previously been a target for French club Rennes and Scottish side Glasgow Rangers while Al-Ahly has also registered an interest in the talented player.

Bafana Bafana striker Khanyisa Mayo represented CR Belouizdad against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League. Image: Khanyisa_mayo_10.

Fans praise Pirates players

Local football fans reacted positively on social media, saying the Pirates players properly displayed the big-hearted nature of South Africa.

Moflavour2_0 was not impressed:

"Fake love."

Hauza was admired Mayo's skill in the match:

"There's this ball he trapped inside the 18-yard box."

Vuyo_jankie asked a question:

"Was it his decision to use his name instead of surname since moving to Algeria?"

Ngwako_Ndindwa praised Pirates:

"Orlando Pirates is a culture. It was Tau now Mayo, and at least the North knows that the boys are loved back home."

Mouga_l loved what they saw:

"At the end of the day, football is supposed to be like this."

SthehSobethu admires Pirates:

"This can only be done at Orlando Stadium."

Ntimane_to94622 is curious:

"I want to see them giving love to an opponent after a loss."

Cadafia_king says Pirates did the right thing:

"We've been doing this to any player who represents our country in Africa; we give them a warm welcome back home. First, it was Percy, and now it is Khanyiso. We don't hate our brothers."

Dumikosi is a fan:

"Unbelievable."

J_uncle0180 has love for Pirates:

"South Africans with their original hearts, you will never stand in their way."

