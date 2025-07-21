How much is Samkelo Zwane's salary, and what is his market value?
From debuting his football journey in the Gauteng Development League to making it to the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, Samkelo Zwane's salary solidifies his place in the South African football scene. He plays as a defensive or central midfielder for the Kaizer Chiefs FC in the South African League Cup.
I always wanted to be successful as a young person, to be a successful footballer and try to fulfill my purpose.
- Since joining the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, Samkelo has not scored a goal despite contributing multiple assists.
- Besides playing in the South African National League, the Johannesburg native is also part of the South African under-23 national team.
- Samkelo's market value is estimated at R9.3 million (about €450,000) as of July 2025.
Samkelo Zwane's profile summary
|Full name
|Samkelo Zwane
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|February 27, 2002
|Age
|23 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches
|Weight
|62 kg (approx)
|Father
|Eugene Zwane
|Profession
|Professional football player
Exploring Samkelo Zwane's salary and market value
Although Zwane's salary has not been confirmed, it could be in the range of R20,000 up to R480,000 per month. The Kaizer Chiefs' salaries average from R20,000 to R50,000 for the lowest-paid players to an average of R100,000 up to R480,000 for the highest-paid players.
According to Transfermarkt, Samkelo's estimated market value is approximately R9.3 million (about €450,000). His value has risen as he cements his role in the Kaizer Chiefs midfield.
His football career does not come without its fair share of challenges. In a recent interview with iDiski Times, Samkelo discussed the pressure of his career. He said,
I won’t lie, it’s not easy at all. The pressure comes from all angles, left, right, everywhere we go.
A look at Samkelo Zwane's transfer history
Zwane began his football journey in the Gauteng Development League (GDL). He played for Kaizer Chiefs at the under-17 and under-19 levels before being selected to train with the DStv Diski Challenge (MDC) team.
Samkelo Zwane's first team breakthrough at Kaizer Chiefs came during the 2021/22 season under coach Arthur Zwane. Despite breaking into the senior squad, Samkelo struggled for consistent game time, especially during the 2022/23 season under coaches Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson.
However, with the arrival of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, Samkelo has seen more game time. This has also prompted him to eye the player of the season.
Samkelo Zwane's statistics
Zwane primarily plays as a defensive or central midfielder for the Kaizer Chiefs FC in the South African League Cup. He has since made 32 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs up to the mid-2024/2025 season.
However, Samkelo is yet to score a goal for the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, but has contributed at least 1 assist in the 2024/2025 season and a few assists in previous seasons. Besides playing in the league, Zwane has also participated in the South African under-23 national team.
|Season
|Team
|Competition
|Player Rating
|Matches Played
|Goals Scored
|Assists
|Yellow Cards
|Red Cards
|2024/2025
|Kaizer Chiefs
|Betway Premiership
|6.7
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2023/2024
|Kaizer Chiefs
|Premier League
|6.3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2022/2023
|Kaizer Chiefs
|Premier League
|6.6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2020/2021
|Kaizer Chiefs U23
|Diski Challenge
|1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|Total
|31
|1
|1
|3
|0
How old is Samkelo Zwane?
Samkelo Zwane, aged 23 years as of 2025, was born on February 27, 2002, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
His father, Eugene Zwane, has been supportive of his son's career, including during a 2024 interview where he expressed his hopes for his son getting a chance to play. He said,
All I am hoping for is that he gets a chance to play. I am also hoping when he gets the opportunity, he performs consistently because we know he has potential.
Trivia
- Besides earning income from professional football, part of Samkelo's income comes from brand endorsement gigs, including partnerships with brands like Factorie.
- Before joining the Kaizer Chiefs academy, he played for Panorama FC and Black Aces.
- The 23-year-old midfielder is nicknamed Mangethe and wears jersey number 37.
Wrapping up
Samkelo Zwane's salary is a testament to his talent and dedication on the football field. Although he is just establishing himself in the athletic scene, his salary is set to increase thanks to the skill and dedication he shows to his team, the Kaizer Chiefs.
