How much is Samkelo Zwane's salary, and what is his market value?

From debuting his football journey in the Gauteng Development League to making it to the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, Samkelo Zwane's salary solidifies his place in the South African football scene. He plays as a defensive or central midfielder for the Kaizer Chiefs FC in the South African League Cup.

I always wanted to be successful as a young person, to be a successful footballer and try to fulfill my purpose.

Samkelo on May 21, 2024 (L). Zwane celebrating his birthday on March 3, 2024 (R).

Key takeaways

Since joining the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, Samkelo has not scored a goal despite contributing multiple assists.

despite contributing multiple assists. Besides playing in the South African National League, the Johannesburg native is also part of the South African under-23 national team.

Samkelo's market value is estimated at R9.3 million (about €450,000) as of July 2025.

Samkelo Zwane's profile summary

Full name Samkelo Zwane Gender Male Date of birth February 27, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 62 kg (approx) Father Eugene Zwane Profession Professional football player Social media Instagram

Exploring Samkelo Zwane's salary and market value

Although Zwane's salary has not been confirmed, it could be in the range of R20,000 up to R480,000 per month. The Kaizer Chiefs' salaries average from R20,000 to R50,000 for the lowest-paid players to an average of R100,000 up to R480,000 for the highest-paid players.

According to Transfermarkt, Samkelo's estimated market value is approximately R9.3 million (about €450,000). His value has risen as he cements his role in the Kaizer Chiefs midfield.

His football career does not come without its fair share of challenges. In a recent interview with iDiski Times, Samkelo discussed the pressure of his career. He said,

I won’t lie, it’s not easy at all. The pressure comes from all angles, left, right, everywhere we go.

Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs on September 19, 2024.

A look at Samkelo Zwane's transfer history

Zwane began his football journey in the Gauteng Development League (GDL). He played for Kaizer Chiefs at the under-17 and under-19 levels before being selected to train with the DStv Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

Samkelo Zwane's first team breakthrough at Kaizer Chiefs came during the 2021/22 season under coach Arthur Zwane. Despite breaking into the senior squad, Samkelo struggled for consistent game time, especially during the 2022/23 season under coaches Molefi Ntseki and Cavin Johnson.

However, with the arrival of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, Samkelo has seen more game time. This has also prompted him to eye the player of the season.

Samkelo on March 12, 2024 (L). Zwane on April 28, 2024 (R).

Samkelo Zwane's statistics

Zwane primarily plays as a defensive or central midfielder for the Kaizer Chiefs FC in the South African League Cup. He has since made 32 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs up to the mid-2024/2025 season.

However, Samkelo is yet to score a goal for the Kaizer Chiefs senior team, but has contributed at least 1 assist in the 2024/2025 season and a few assists in previous seasons. Besides playing in the league, Zwane has also participated in the South African under-23 national team.

Season Team Competition Player Rating Matches Played Goals Scored Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2024/2025 Kaizer Chiefs Betway Premiership 6.7 11 0 1 2 0 2023/ 2024 Kaizer Chiefs Premier League 6.3 7 0 0 0 0 2022/2023 Kaizer Chiefs Premier League 6.6 12 0 0 1 0 2020/2021 Kaizer Chiefs U23 Diski Challenge 1 1 - 0 0 Total 31 1 1 3 0

How old is Samkelo Zwane?

Samkelo Zwane, aged 23 years as of 2025, was born on February 27, 2002, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

His father, Eugene Zwane, has been supportive of his son's career, including during a 2024 interview where he expressed his hopes for his son getting a chance to play. He said,

All I am hoping for is that he gets a chance to play. I am also hoping when he gets the opportunity, he performs consistently because we know he has potential.

Samkelo on August 12, 2024 (L). Zwane on February 14, 2024 (R).

Trivia

Besides earning income from professional football, part of Samkelo's income comes from brand endorsement gigs, including partnerships with brands like Factorie.

Before joining the Kaizer Chiefs academy, he played for Panorama FC and Black Aces.

The 23-year-old midfielder is nicknamed Mangethe and wears jersey number 37.

Wrapping up

Samkelo Zwane's salary is a testament to his talent and dedication on the football field. Although he is just establishing himself in the athletic scene, his salary is set to increase thanks to the skill and dedication he shows to his team, the Kaizer Chiefs.

