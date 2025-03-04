News about Relebohile Mofokeng's alleged transfer to FC Barcelona has sparked a conversation about his biography. He is a well-known South African midfielder and winger who plays for the Orlando Pirates and South Africa's national team.

I'm going to make my fans happy and make the Pirates people happy.

The Sharpeville-born winger started his journey at SAFA-Transnet School of Excellence.

Key takeaways

Relebohile played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

played in the in June 2024. He represented South Africa at the 2022 COSAFA U-20 Cup

Mofokeng made his first team debut for Orlando Pirates in the 2022-23 season.

Relebohile Mofokeng's profile summary

Full name Relebohile Mofokeng Gender Male Date of birth 23 October 2004 Age 20 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Sharpeville, South Africa Current residence Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 55.7 kg (approx) Father Sechaba Mofokeng Mother Naomi Mofokeng Relationship status Single Education SAFA-Transnet School of Excellence Profession Professional football player Social media Instagram

Relebohile Mofokeng's age and early life

Relebohile Mofokeng, aged 20 years as of February 2025, was born on 23 October 2004, in Sharpeville, South Africa. The athlete resides in Soweto, Johannesburg, where the Orlando Pirates team is based.

During an interview with SuperSportsTV, Relebohile discussed his plans to improve his game. He said,

I think the important thing is to improve [in 2025]. I think I have improved a lot and the coach is also happy with my improvement. So I'm going to continue to improve.

Mofokeng was named Man of the Match after the 1-0 win for Orlando Pirates against Magesi FC on December 30, 2024.

Who is Relebohile Mofokeng's father?

Relebohile Mofokeng's father is Sechaba Mofokeng, a retired footballer who played for Tembu Royals in the ABC Motsepe League. In an interview with Soccer Laduma, Secheba expressed confidence in his son's abilities, claiming that if he signs with Barcelona, he could shine within three months. He said,

To be honest, I was shocked when I first heard it. Rele and Barcelona! Those two things are on different planets in different worlds. I said if you are doing well, good things will come to you. I will give him three months and he will be shining in the Barcelona team.

Relebohile Mofokeng's mother is Naomi Mofokeng. While signing with the Orlando Pirates, the young midfielder used his mother's last name, Ratomo. However, he later took his father's last name, and the team officially recognized this name change in August 2023.

Relebohile plays as a midfielder and winger for the Orlando Pirates.

Mofokeng attended the SAFA-Transnet School of Excellence, where the Buccaneers scouted him ahead of the 2022/23 season. He debuted for the club's DStv Diski Challenge setup and then made his First Team debut for Orlando Pirates. Mofokeng has played for Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup, MTN 8, and CAF Champions League.

Internationally, Mofokeng represented South Africa at the 2022 COSAFA U-20 Cup, scoring twice in five appearances. He also played in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

Stats

In total as of 4 March 2025, Mofokeng has made 31 appearances, scoring 8 goals and providing 11 assists, accumulating 2,630 minutes of playtime across all competitions.

What position does Mofokeng play on the Orlando Pirates team?

Relebohile plays as a midfielder and winger for the Orlando Pirates. He is known for his dribbling skills and creativity, which have helped him establish himself as a key player in the team.

How much is Relebohile Mofokeng's salary?

The Orlando Pirates midfielder is rumoured to take home a monthly salary of R45,000. Additionally, Transfermarkt states that Relebohile's current market value is capped at $1.254 million.

Relebohile was voted Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 at the Gauteng Sports Awards.

Did Relebohile Mofokeng sign with Barcelona?

Although Mofekeng has been linked with a potential move to FC Barcelona, the talented midfielder is yet to sign officially with the football club. Former AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin revealed details about Relebohile Mofekeng's transfer to FC Barcelona.

The former AmaZulu coach revealed that a representative from the Spanish team contacted him, showing interest in signing the young player on the team. He said,

He [the Barcelona B coach] contacted me to ask about him [Mofokeng]. He asked me about him because they watched some highlights, and they liked him, but they didn’t have enough time to scout him properly, and as I knew him, he asked me directly.

Known for his dribbling, finishing and creativity, Mofokeng is regarded as one of the best players in South Africa.

Trivia

Relebohile is also into brand promotion, having signed deals with brands like Adidas and Legendary Barber.

Mofokeng is known by the nickname "President Yama 2000."

In December 2024, Mofokeng produced a Man of the Match performance in a 1-0 win against Magesi FC.

Relebohile was named the African All-Star of October based on his performance in local tournaments.

At the end of the CAF Champions League group stage, Mofokeng was the top South African scorer with four goals.

Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as a significant talent in South African football, showcasing his skills with the Orlando Pirates and the national team. Multiple accolades highlight his meteoric rise, including the Gauteng Sports Awards Personality of the Year and the PSL Young Player of the Season for 2024.

