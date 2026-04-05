Photos shared from Moria in Limpopo showed thousands of ZCC pilgrims filling the church grounds for the annual Easter conference

Transport company Putco deployed over 550 buses to move 35,000 pilgrims, with private vehicles restricted from entering the grounds

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many questioning whether the photos actually showed the right location

Aerial view of ZCC church members gathered for an Easter event. Images: @Polokwane Weekly

Source: Facebook

Photos posted on 4 April 2026 by @Polokwane Weekly showed massive crowds gathered at the Zion Christian Church headquarters in Boyne, Moria, for the annual Easter conference. The photos gave an aerial view outside the church premises with the simple message:

"In pictures: Over a million pilgrims attend ZCC Easter conference."

The images showed rows upon rows of buses and vehicles stretching across the area as pilgrims from across South Africa came together for Easter worship at the holy city of Moria.

35,000 pilgrims gather at Moria for Easter

The ZCC Easter conference is one of the largest Christian gatherings in the world. Both the Zion Christian Church, led by His Grace Bishop Dr Barnabas Lekganyane, and the Saint Engenas ZCC held their separate conferences over the Easter weekend. Pilgrims filled the grounds for prayers, sermons, and singing, with many saving throughout the year just to make the trip.

Putco deployed over 550 buses to transport the 35,000 pilgrims in attendance. High-profile figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema, and Afrika Mayibuye Movement president Floyd Shivambu, were expected to attend the closing service on Sunday. The Limpopo Economic Development Department noted that the gathering was expected to have a huge economic impact on the area.

With the conference wrapping up, Polokwane Municipality Traffic Police warned of heavy traffic on the R71 between Moria and Polokwane as pilgrims began heading home.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi debates the ZCC Easter gathering

The comments section filled up quickly, with praise, questions and a few debates on whether the photos shared by the Facebook page @Polokwane Weekly were real:

@Lephodisa Kutumela wrote:

"HALLELUJAH — but these are not Moria pictures!!!"

@Maverick Listo Thando said:

"That's not Zion City Moria No 1."

@Chester Nkuna added:

"All pictures are St Engenas."

@Drewett Malesa said:

"Big lie — we know the place, but this one isn't the one we know, so relax."

@Allegratius Banyini wrote:

"I admire the commitment displayed by the members of these two churches!"

@Mmaswi Maswinyaneng noted:

"There must be an economic improvement."

@Elvis Tlhogi Tlhogi added:

"More than 10 million."

@Takalani Duncan Khomola said:

"Here I am smelling AI."

@Maloka Ben Benedict wrote:

"You must buy something nice, you can't be taking pics at events like this using a Mobicell."

@Masibulele Onceya asked:

"They worship God, who created heaven and Earth, or is it another God?"

@Janika Ferns noted:

"This was in 2025."

ZCC church members. Images: @KasiHustler

Source: Facebook

More on South African church moments

Briefly News recently reported on ZCC church members whose unique footwear at a gathering caught everyone's attention and sparked a debate nobody expected.

recently reported on ZCC church members whose unique footwear at a gathering caught everyone's attention and sparked a debate nobody expected. A European man showed up to an African Apostolic church service, and the events that followed after the music started had South Africans completely surprised.

A little girl handed her doll to a priest during a baptism service, and what the priest did had the whole church in stitches.

Source: Briefly News