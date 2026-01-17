A TikTok video showed ZCC members who were gathered together wearing their eye-catching attire

The clip showed the church members who were fully dressed in their church uniforms

The ZCC members caught people's attention because of the unique footwear that some of them wore

In a TikTok post shared on 10 January 2025, a group of ZCC members became a viral hit. They got people's attention because of their shoes and church uniforms.

In the clip, the ZCC members received thousands of likes and received 2.5 million views. South Africans discussed the church, and some people shared their criticisms.

In a TikTok video, @stevovom5 was recording when ZCC, the men were together, ready to praise and worship. All of the men were wearing the signature ZCC khaki two-piece set. Most noticeably, some of the men were wearing giant white shoes that are presumably used to create a louder sound for the ZCC's iconic jumping during church gatherings. Watch the video of the ZCC below:

South Africans amazed by ZCC men's shoes

Online users thought the video of the ZCC church members was fascinating. People discussed their unique religious practices.

Read people's comments below

ntle9990 was full of questions:

"Where in the house are you going to store those shoes? Or they park them in the garage? 🤔"

HerRoyalshortness 👑 joked about the shoes becoming a human relic:

"But imagine being an archaeologist 3000 years from now and finding these shoe prints, thinking Bigfoot existed."

HAWKS//// wrote:

"Sometimes I wonder what God thinks when he sees our churches because, wow, the things we do on this earth."

Buya Thokoane's sense of humour:

"Amademoni azo nyathelwa lha 🙆🏽‍♀️"

𝕭𝕷𝖀𝕰 hoped to see the Zcc members do their dance:

"Who else was waiting for the iconic jump😭"

Some people who claimed to be ZCC members argued the men wearing the shoes are not a part of their church"

𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄀𝄁𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄃𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄀 said:

"To clear the rumours, I got to ZCC church, neh, mara if you look closely, none of them is wearing a star betch'e or a bird betch'e so both of those churches don't condone such. They even said so ko krekeng that the things we see on social media our church doesn't know about them, so ake tsebe gelere ZCC lera efeng."

ono wrote:

"Those who know the real ZCC will tell you that these shoes are not even near the shop of sale anywhere, even in Moria, they are not allowed to enter."

