President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to join millions of members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo on 20 April 2025

Ramaphosa is also expected to thank the ZCC's leader, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyana for complying with COVID-19 regulations

Members of the star-badge ZCC will also be attending their first mass gathering in five years after the COVID-19 lockdown

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will celebrate Easter Sunday in Moria. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MORIA, LIMPOPO — The president Cyril Ramaphosa is in Moria, Limpopo, and is expected to join the leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), Bishop Barnabas Lekganyana in worshipping on Easter Sunday.

Why is President Ramaphosa in Moria?

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa is expected to meet the leader of the ZCC star-badge faction, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyana, to thank and appreciate him for his church complying with COVID-19 lockdown regulations. Millions from all over South Africa and parts of Africa are in Moria to celebrate Easter.

The church, in 2020, announced that it would remain closed during Level 3 lockdowns. The directive also affected ZCC churches outside of South Africa.

Ramaphosa visits ZCC in 2023 and 2024

Ramaphosa visited the St Engenas ZCC in Moria in April 2023 to celebrate the Easter weekend. He attended the Easter sermon and many people were not impressed by his visit.

Ramaphosa was in Moria and was joined by the Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema the following year. They were campaigning ahead of the 2024 general elections. The ANC did not win by a majority, and the ANC formed a government of National Unity.

Cyril Ramaphosa is with ZCC members in Moria. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans roast Ramaphosa

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were not impressed by his visit.

Karabo Desiree Makgopo said:

"He's not our president. South Africa doesn't have a president."

Katlego Molokoane said:

"He must be in jail by now with money under the mattrass."

Rendani Netshirungulu said:

"That's the ANC backbone. One mistake, and they are done."

Maynad RSA asked:

"Is this guy still the president?"

Martin Sibanda said:

"Meeting ANC voters. Remember, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape are the ones that contributed to the famous 40%."

Danny Daniel said:

"Always visiting Moria. Why not a bazalwana or apostolic church or any other church?"

Last-Born Ka Nominision said:

"Motsepe and Ramaphosa using the ZCC leaders for their business and personal interests."

Tumi Makgato said:

"I wonder what he's doing in Moria because he doesn't care about the wellbeing of the South Africans?"

Little girl the sole survivor of ZCC accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a nine-year-old girl was the sole survivor of an accident that claimed 45 ZCC members. The accident occurred when members of the church travelled to Moria from Botswana for the Easter weekend in 2024.

The bus lost control while it was crossing he Mmamatlakala Bridge and fell into the ditch. A little girl survived the accident.

