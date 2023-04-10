President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Easter sermon at St Engenas ZCC in Moria, Limpopo, over the weekend

Ramaphosa thanked congregants and the leadership of one of the biggest churches in South Africa for their cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic

The president's visit to Moria failed to inspire some people, with many wondering why Ramaphosa went to ZCC

POLOKWANE - President Cyril Ramaphosa joined thousands of South Africans who made their way to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo, for the Easter weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was at the St Engenas ZCC in Moria over the weekend. Image: @ANCLimpopo

This weekend was Ramaphosa's second visit to St Engenas ZCC. Ramaphosa first visited the church while he was deputy president in 2016.

Cyril Ramaphosa thanks ZCC leadership for adhering to government's regulations during Covid-19 pandemic

The annual Easter pilgrimage had been on a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw various regulations implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking to members of St Engenas ZCC, Ramaphosa showed gratitude to church members and leadership for cooperating with government during the pandemic, reports SABC News.

“I wanted to thank the worshippers, as led by Bishop Lekganyane, for cooperating with us and working with us during the most testing period in the life of our country," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa stated that the cooperation of the church meant that the government was able to navigate the country out of the pandemic.

According to Jacaranda FM, Ramaphosa attended the Easter sermon alongside Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo during his visit.

South Africans weigh in on Ramaphosa's visit to Moria ZCC

@LeSudanese said:

"They want to capture the church."

@pipey47 said:

"Did the Church ask the government why they won’t submit the documentation the courts asked NDZ to provide on her decision during lockdown that caused severe economical impact? We couldn’t buy open-toe shoes FFS‍."

@Sindisom said:

"If he goes there to seek spiritual counselling and guidance, the Bishop must be frank and honest with him and tell him the damage is too deep, he must resign. Not even the blood of Jesus can take away this mess."

@AmuMabasa2 said:

"It secures a couple hundred thousand votes... Can't blame him for the hustle."

@LaPolymath said:

"We really don't care about what Ramaphosa is doing."

@khuzumdumo said:

"Bishop must arrest this criminal."

