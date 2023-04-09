The resumption of the annual pilgrimage to the St Engenas Zion Christian Church has reportedly affected business around the area negatively

Business owners claimed that tourists have steered clear of the Limpopo area because they are avoiding getting stuck in traffic

South Africans were stunned that the owners are only complaining now when ZCC churches have been there for decades

Businesses close to Moria suffer financial loss due to ZCC pilgrimage. Image: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter and Jean-Noel De Soye/Getty

LIMPOPO - The St Engenas Zion Christian Church has resumed its annual pilgrimage for Easter weekend since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Haenertsburg businesses suffer losses

Businesses in Haenertsburg close to the ZCC church are complaining that tourists have stayed away from the area because they are avoiding getting stuck in traffic.

Haenertsburg is a small town around 20km from the ZCC headquarters at Moria. Tourists frequent the quaint village for its restaurants and arts and crafts stalls along the majestic mountain ranges.

One of the business owners told SABCNews that they were anticipating a lot of customers to enter their doors over the Easter weekend but it has been very slow.

"We do feel that if there was Moria that takes place every year, people are afraid that the roads are busy. People are afraid to drive this time of the year."

As a result, the businesses around the busy R71 road claimed they have suffered losses because people have taken alternative routes to avoid the traffic caused by worshippers headed to the ZCC church.

Citizens discuss business owners complaining about the pilgrimage to ZCC

Lazarus Makhubele mentioned:

"What l don't understand, where does the church fit in their business? Unless they are seeking attention. Did the church ask them to close their shops?

Sakhe Sithole stated:

"And the funny thing is that the bigger church, has been there since 1910 and they only feel now that it’s a hindrance to their business? Hogwash!"

David Phele asked:

"Kgante they thought the church will be closed forever?"

Odwa Gabelana wrote

"So they were happy that the ZCC was closed due to covid. This speaker of the so-called small businesses is suffering from verbal diarrhoea."

Hlaki Mafikana added:

"I really don't understand this kind of excuse."

