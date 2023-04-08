It doesn’t seem likely that the Democratic Alliance will let go of the failed Gupta extradition attempt any time soon

The party tweeted out criticism of the process, labelling it a “national embarrassment” and claiming it as proof that Jacob Zuma still has influence

South Africans were not quick to show their support for the statement, with some claiming the DA also has ties to the Guptas

The Democratic Alliance seems unwilling to let go of the unsuccessful extradition attempt involving the brothers. The party clarified that they don’t believe the Justice Department’s version of events.

The Democratic Alliance says the Guptas' failed extradition proves that Zuma still has influence in government. Image: @Our_DA

The DA recently issued a statement in which they labelled the procedure,

"A national embarrassment and shows that Jacob Zuma's tentacles are alive and well..."

South Africa is not here for the DA

The Democratic Alliance would be sorely mistaken if they thought South Africa would support them on this issue. This tweet has caused a rift in the country, with some claiming that the party benefited from the Guptas’ corrupt practices.

The criticism has been met with staunch resistance from many. The comment has split the country down the middle.

See the tweet for yourself here:

The Jacob Zuma reference did not impress South Africans

Despite the DA’s assurances that they will “probe the matter,” they appear to be without backing. On Twitter, many people criticized their actions as hypocritical.

Briefly News compiled the top comments:

@twanonnymous felt that bringing up Zuma was a tactic:

@MapuleR1 brought the insults:

"We know some of you only have matric and cannot comprehend any of the intricacies of extradition. Sit in your blue corner and get an expert to interpret the reasons the extradition application. It happens, and appeals are normal."

@Gallaries1 made a bold statement:

@makgalar says they are reaching:

"What does Zuma have to do with Ramaphosa's failure? You guys just like name-dropping."

