Viral estimates suggested large amounts of money could be generated during the Easter gathering, sparking widespread discussion online

The figures included spending on food, uniforms, and other items commonly bought by pilgrims during the event

While some questioned the accuracy, many agreed that the scale of the gathering makes it economically significant

Every year, Moria fills up in a big way, but this time the conversation shifted slightly. People weren’t just looking at the crowds; they were looking at the numbers behind it all. And that’s where things got interesting.

The picture on the left showed Dr Lekganyane at Moria. Image: Limpopo Updates

Source: Facebook

The Easter gathering in Moria always draws attention, but this time it wasn’t just the crowds that people were focused on. Social media started buzzing after detailed figures began circulating about how much money could be generated during the weekend, and the numbers had people talking. The estimates, originally shared online and later discussed by @lulamaanderson on 5 April 2026, broke things down item by item.

According to the initial post on X, magwinya alone at R3 each could bring in around R45 million, while uniforms priced at R900 were estimated to generate about R2.7 billion. Tea sales at R50 were said to reach R100 million, with badges, salt, Vaseline and other items adding tens of millions more.

Moria earnings claims sparked online debate

Other figures included tithes estimated at R50 million, pictures at around R300 million, and manyanyatha reportedly reaching up to R1 billion. Altogether, the numbers painted a picture of billions potentially circulating during the Easter weekend, especially with millions of pilgrims expected to attend. These are profits that Dr Lekganyane and Parice Motsepe are reportedly set to make. Reports suggest that Mr Motsepe and Dr B.E. Lekganyane are cousins, with their mothers being siblings.

Moria remains one of the biggest religious gatherings in the country, drawing huge crowds for prayer, sermons and spiritual renewal. While some people questioned whether the figures were accurate or exaggerated, others pointed out that the scale of the event makes significant economic activity inevitable, even if exact amounts differ. The video by user @lulamaanderson gave people a glimpse into how much this event boosts the economy of Limpopo as a whole.

The visual on the right showed large crowds at Moria. Image: Limpopo Connect

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Mamkhulu wrote:

“What must we do with this information? Just asking.”

KG101 wrote:

“How will Motsepe make money out of this?”

Azo wrote:

“Wow! Thank you for sharing.”

josephmagalefe wrote:

“Leqwinya is R2 and manyanyatha I bought last week is R600; you have the wrong prices. Moiltlamo bundle is R30, messenger is R20, no tied in ZCC. Sebepi is R45, motogo is R10.”

Noko wrote:

“Brother, this wasn’t necessary, distance yourself from this.”

Althavan28 wrote:

“How did you get to R45 million for magwinya? If one is R3 and 5 million people attended, shouldn’t it be around R15 million?”

Mrvv25 wrote:

“There is no way 5,000,000 people can be transported to Moria in a single weekend.”

Manjaro wrote:

“It doesn’t mean everyone will buy all those things you mentioned, do proper research.”

Charlie wrote:

“Even if that money is made, everything you mentioned has production costs, workers to pay, and transport expenses, how does Motsepe come into this?”

Lihwai la luanakha wrote:

“Wena ungenaphi?”

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Source: Briefly News