A Pretoria farmer went viral after showcasing her unusually large green peppers, claiming they are bigger than those found in supermarkets while selling them at the same price

The video sparked conversations about organic farming, food quality and local agriculture in South Africa

Viewers praised her farming efforts, with many supporting her business and highlighting the benefits of locally grown, chemical-free produce

Sometimes, it’s the simplest things that get people talking, like vegetables. But not just any vegetables, the kind that make you pause and look twice. One local farmer has Mzansi questioning what they’ve been buying all along. And the difference is hard to ignore.

The visual on the left showed the farmer holding her green peppers. Image: @sadikirbless

Source: TikTok

A woman from Pretoria has caught the attention of social media users after sharing a video of the green peppers she grows on her farm, showing off produce that appears noticeably larger than what is typically sold in supermarkets. The clip, posted by TikTok user @sadikirbless on 9 April 2026, did not disclose the exact location of the farm but clearly highlighted her harvest and pricing approach.

In the video, the farmer confidently compares her peppers to store-bought ones, explaining that hers are not only bigger but are sold at the same price as those found in retail stores. The size difference immediately stood out, with the peppers looking fuller, fresher and more naturally grown, sparking curiosity among viewers about how they are cultivated.

Farmer’s oversized peppers impress South Africans

Social media users quickly filled the comments with praise, applauding user @sadikirbless's dedication to farming and supporting local agriculture. Many suggested that her produce is likely organic, pointing out that the size and quality could be a result of natural growing methods without heavy chemical use. Others said her video made them rethink where they buy their vegetables.

Beyond the viral moment, the video also sparked a broader conversation about food quality and the importance of supporting local farmers. Mzansi rallied behind her, with many expressing interest in buying directly from her and encouraging more people to invest in homegrown produce that benefits both health and the local economy.

The visual on the left showed the woman holding cucumbers from her farm. Image: @sadikirbless

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Pru_Mashiane commented:

“Where are you based? We need between 500 and 1000 crates. We are based in Pretoria.”

Lizwi Mduge asked:

“Local supermarket peppers are not organic?”

Kedibone commented:

“How can we get hold of you?”

Kwena005 wrote:

“Which fertiliser do you use for them to grow?”

Ora_mabelane commented:

“I built this FYP brick by brick. This is exactly the kind of content I want to see.”

Heart wrote:

“These peppers look amazing.”

Bambo Rob asked:

“Please advise which fertiliser you use, I’m stuck with small sizes.”

Tshireletso-Tshegofatso-Mokone asked:

“Are you looking for an export market?”

Downtroddin wrote:

“Is it the same price as the local market or priced per kg?”

Othandwayo commented:

“I hope the right people see this.”

Giftedbloem asked:

“Where are you based?”

Koketso wrote:

“How did you do that?”

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Source: Briefly News