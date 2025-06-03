Former Isibaya and Uzalo star Sphelele Mzimela recently opened up about being a poultry farmer

The talented actress, who made headlines when she exited Uzalo in 2020 says she's been farming for the past five years

Mzimela is famously known for playing the characters of Kentucky in Isibaya and Mazaza in Uzalo

Former 'Uzalo' actress Sphelele Mzimela embraces farming. Images: @ssSphelele

Popular South African actress Sphelele Mzimela who starred opposite Nompilo Maphumulo in Uzalo is now a farmer.

The actress who played Mazaza in the SABC1 soapie has followed in the footsteps of former DiepCity star Zikhona Bali who is also a farmer.

Mzimela revealed in an interview with Daily Sun this week that she's focusing on her poultry farm in her village.

The former Isibaya actress adds that her business sells and grows chickens and sells eggs to local villagers.

Mzimela also reveals that eggs have become expensive because there are not a lot of farmers who produce them.

"It has been over five years now since our farm started and it's doing well. We also started selling cows," says the actress.

Mzimela has shared videos and pictures of her farming business on her Instagram account.

Actress leaves Uzalo

iHarare reported in March 2020 that the actress Sphelele Mzimela was replaced by Uzalo when she fell pregnant with her twins.

Mzimela, who portrayed the character of Mazaza got replaced with rising star Mpume Ngwenya.

The actress-turned-farmer is also known for playing the role of Kentucky in Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Isibaya.

Actress was struggling to conceive

The talented actress Sphelele Mzimela also revealed in an interview with Move Magazine that she was struggling to conceive and was scared to visit a doctor as she didn't want to learn that she couldn't have children.

"I was scared of finding out that maybe I will forever struggle to have children or something," she said.

The former Isibaya actress surprised her followers when she announced on her Instagram that she was carrying twins.

She also admitted that she had no idea she was carrying twins though the "twin" genes are very strong in her family and her children's father's family.

"My grandmother (my mother's mother) whom I haven't seen since I was 8 came to visit us a few weeks ago. She revealed to me that twins actually run in our family. The father of my children, his mother is a twin," said the actress.

'Uzalo' and 'Isibaya' star Sphelele Mzimela is a proud farmer. Images: @ssSphelele

