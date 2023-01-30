The multitalented Mzansi actress, Zikhona Bali, has taken to social media to open up about starting her poultry farm

Former DiepCity actress posted about starting her farming journey from her share of stokvel cash

The innovative young lady inspired many netizens who congratulated her on her achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zikhona Bali, actress and model, has taken to social media to share that she’s started a poultry farm.

Zikhona Bali impressed people with her farm. Image: @Zikhona_Bali.

Source: Twitter

Former DiepCity actress, Zikhona Bali, shared her journey on Twitter, noting that she used her stokvel cash to start her business.

The innovative young woman explained that she still needed a few things to expand and grow her enterprise.

Zikhona’s Twitter post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“How did I start? I used my stokvel share. How is it going? I need a poultry abattoir and more land.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens loved the talented lady’s farming skills

The young Mzansi star received many compliments and congratulatory messages for her big move.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

@MrVicky05716016 said:

“God is great. Also, your hard work.”

@Lee34332228 remarked:

“Yes, wena girl.”

@joy_zelda added:

“Congratulations sweetie and big ups.”

@_Vincent02_ wished her well:

“Nice, simple and very inspiring. May you get a farm and grow abundantly.”

@paulpedrojeiamb noted:

“Wow, inspired.”

@PJwara complimented her:

“Congratulations, Zikhona. Very inspiring. May you get land.”

@Czami3 kindly complimented her:

“You are amazing! God bless you abundantly!”

@Celie93361756 encouraged her to keep going:

“Good one, my sister. Keep up the good work.”

@SipheSabz asked her:

“How do you cope during heavy rains? Anyway, this is inspiring.”

Female farmer who sold her suburban house to start an agricultural enterprise celebrated online

In another inspiring story about a female farmer slaying hard in business, Briefly News also wrote about a hard-working entrepreneur who sold her suburban home to take on agriculture.

Dineo Mokgoshi, who previously ran a tourist hosting company on a nature reserve, now has a thriving farm.

She ensures her employees are always well-trained to continue growing the business.

The dedicated woman had many people wowed by her enterprise and they wished her well online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News