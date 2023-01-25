A dedicated young pharmacy graduate went all out to celebrate obtaining her Master of Pharmacy with distinction after a daunting academic road

The lady posted pictures from an entire photoshoot she did, all dressed up in her scrubs to commemorate the win

Social media users loved the snaps and wished the newly minted pharmacist the best of luck for the rest of her career

A hard-working and beautiful woman celebrated completing her Master of Pharmacy with distinction.

The young woman has a Master of Pharmacy with distinction. Image: @Jennifer_Rendie.

The young lady shared pictures from a photoshoot she did to commemorate the incredible achievement.

Twitter user, @Jennifer_Rendie, posted snaps in her scrubs and looked so wonderful and victorious in the pics posted online.

Her post read:

“I am a Master of Pharmacy? Passed my master’s dissertation with distinction? Okay. It was all worth it!”

Here is the tweet:

@Jennifer_Rendie’s tweet was a reply to a post she shared in December 2022 wherein the young babe noted that she was only going to bed at 3am and would be up again three hours later.

The resilient woman captioned that tweet:

“Only going to bed now, and I have to be up again in three hours. I will quote this one day and say ‘it was all worth it’.”

Here is the first tweet:

Netizens were amped for the smart pharmacist

Twitter users wished the graduate well for her wonderful achievement.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@DocPhuti asked:

“Well done. Clinical?”

@NkanyeziKubheka wrote:

“Congratulations, mama.”

@lebogang_beth remarked:

“Congratulations, master. Ahh man! A distinction? That was a given. You really had to. Well done, babe! I think I know who your supervisor was.”

@KtdReginald asked:

“What was your dissertation about?”

