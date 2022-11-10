One tough lady who undertakes many roles in her life still managed to obtain a master’s degree

The woman, who is a mom, wife, entrepreneur and more, opened up about the challenges she faced on her academic journey while juggling various responsibilities

Many people applauded her win, commending her resilience despite the various stressors she faced

One tough momma managed to obtain her master’s degree in development practice from the University of Botswana, despite juggling her academic pursuits with various roles she undertook.

Eva Kebadile conquered many challenges to bag her master's degree. Image: Eva Kebadile/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The strong lady, who resides in Gaborone in Botswana, opened up about her journey, sharing a pic from her graduation.

Eva Kebadile is a mother, entrepreneur, wife, and so much more, and in her post, she said the road to bagging her degree was not easy:

“A milestone worth celebrating! Being a student, mother, wife, friend, aunt, cousin, volunteer, entrepreneur, employee, colleague, daughter, woman, sister, and business partner has taught me that resilience and self-care are paramount!

Many peeps were impressed by the tough graduate, celebrating her huge milestone with her:

Kgomotso Edith Tshenolo said:

“Congratulations. Continue to soar.”

Lorato Moalusi added:

“Congratulations, Eves. You're a hard worker, and you do deserve this. Well done.”

Nompendulo Shabangu reacted:

“Congratulations, Eva. I’m so glad you acknowledged all the roles you play because getting some perspective from time to time is necessary. I love the photo too.”

Source: Briefly News