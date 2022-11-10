A hard-working woman is thrilled about obtaining her qualification in International Tourism Management with a first-class honours pass after a long academic road, thanking her parents for their support

The young lady posted pictures of her special day online, with a bouquet of flowers and a cute teddy with a graduation cap she received

Many people showered the young woman with love, leaving her sweet comments to celebrate her academic milestone

One dedicated young woman is over the moon after obtaining her qualification in International Tourism Management with a first-class honours, opening up about her success online.

Chloé Chettiar is grateful to her parents for helping her cross the finish line with her studies. Image: Chloé Chettiar/LinkedIn.

Chloé Chettiar smiled brightly on the pics shared on social media, and said she was so thankful to her parents for their support and sacrifices throughout her journey.

The young lady, who is from Mauritius, bagged her qualification from Taylor's University Lakeside Campus in Malaysia.

Chloé’s post was captioned:

“One month ago, after one year of waiting, I finally graduated with a first-class honours degree from Taylor’s University Lakeside Campus, Malaysia.”

“Forever grateful for my parents’ sacrifices and the special ones who contributed to my success. Hard work always pays off. Thank you, Malaysia. I can’t wait for what the future has in store for me.”

Loving the smart lady’s win, many LinkedIn users wished her well.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mohammad Yaaseen Edoo said:

“Congratulations to you, my sweet friend, Chloé Chettiar.”

Aurelie Paul wrote:

“Amazing. Keep shining.”

Tanya Goolam Hossen added:

“Congratulations, lovely.”

Mungroo Calvin commented:

“Congrats to you. Totally deserving.”

Mégara Bertrand noted:

“Congrats, Chloé.”

