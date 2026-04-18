Informal food traders on Albert Luthuli Street in Langa, Cape Town, have been given solar lighting kits that have completely changed how they work at night

Before the lights arrived, traders were using candles and gas lamps that put them at serious risk of fire, robbery and unsafe working conditions

The solar kit was designed together with the traders themselves and is already saving them money they used to spend on candles every single month

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Shisanyama nighttime traders preparing food for customers. Images: Supplied.

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For years, the women who run shisanyama stalls along Albert Luthuli Street in Langa worked through the night using candles and gas lamps just to keep their businesses going. A tipped candle could start a fire in seconds. Poor lighting meant customers were less likely to approach, cash was hard to manage and robberies were a regular problem. A new pilot project has stepped in to change all of that, and the women at the heart of it say the difference has been felt immediately.

The project was put together under the AfriFOODLinks Programme, bringing together the South African Urban Food and Farming Trust, Ranyaka Community Transformation, Ener-G-Africa and the City of Cape Town. What makes it stand out is that the traders themselves were involved in designing the solution from the beginning. They made it clear that any lighting system had to be portable, affordable and last at least four to six hours through the night. Fixed rooftop solar panels were ruled out early on because of theft and vandalism risks.

Customers buying shisanyama at night in Cape Town. Images: Supplied

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Langa shisanyama traders get solar lighting solution for safer trading

The kit that came out of that process includes a small solar panel that traders charge at home during the day, portable power banks and a compact LED light that gives steady illumination throughout the night. On rainy days, traders can charge through the power grid instead. Each power bank runs one light for six hours or two lights at the same time for three hours. After early trials showed that many traders work later than expected, the team adjusted the battery capacity and introduced dual power banks so traders could keep going without running out of light.

In April 2025, 22 traders received the kits in the first rollout. Trader Portia Cabilitye said:

"Lighting wasn't just an inconvenience. It affected how safe we felt, how we worked and how customers approached us."

Briefly News asked Andre Moolman, CEO of EGA, why reliable lighting makes such a difference for traders who previously depended on candles or paraffin. He explained:

"Access to reliable lighting fundamentally changes how informal traders are able to operate. Solar kits allow traders to extend their trading hours, operate with greater confidence and significantly reduce fire risk. It's a relatively simple intervention, but one that has a direct impact on both safety and day-to-day income."

Project manager Guy Campbell from Ranyaka said:

"This project was an easy win. Traders wanted lighting and we managed to give them a solution that works. It has provided an invaluable foundation of trust and confidence with the group."

Briefly News also asked Mr Moolman to speak about why partnerships were key to making the project work in a way that actually suited the traders. He shared:

"Energy access in informal trading environments is not just a technology challenge; it's an implementation challenge. Partnerships like AfriFoodLinks bring together different capabilities. For EGA, the role is to provide a practical and reliable energy solution, while partners ensure that it is deployed in a way that is relevant and accessible to the communities it is intended to serve. That kind of collaboration is critical in translating access to energy into real, everyday economic impact."

Community liaison Phumzile Yawa confirmed that robberies have dropped since the lights went in, adding that traders used to be shortchanged in the dark and are no longer dealing with that problem. The kit costs R350 in total, compared to the estimated R1,500 a year that traders were spending on candles alone.

The next planned site is Smiley Market in Langa, and discussions are already underway to roll the model out across other high-density trading areas in Cape Town and beyond.

Nighttime workers enjoying shisanyama from Cape Town traders. Images: Supplied

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Source: Briefly News