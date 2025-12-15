Global site navigation

“I Think My Freezer Is Warmer”: SA Amused as H-2A Farmer Shows North Dakota’s Freezing Temperatures
“I Think My Freezer Is Warmer”: SA Amused as H-2A Farmer Shows North Dakota’s Freezing Temperatures

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • An Afrikaner farmer, who holds an H-2A visa, showed how the freezing temperatures in North Dakota affected him
  • After people saw his iced face, the man gave people a look at the snow surrounding him
  • Local social media users took to the comment section and laughed, while other people sympathised

A man showed the effects of North Dakota's snowy weather.
An H-2A farmer showed the effects of North Dakota's snowy weather. Images: Michael Hamments / Pexels, @dewald_nd_boer_seun / TikTok
Source: UGC

An Afrikaner H-2A farm worker showed how the frigid temperatures in North Dakota, United States, caused his facial hair to freeze solid and form icy clumps, possibly within minutes.

On 13 December, 2025, the man, Dewald, who is currently experiencing winter in the Northern Hemisphere, showed how his beard and eyelashes were covered in ice.

The temporary agricultural worker asked the online community:

"How do you know when it's really cold? When everything is frozen. Look, everything around you is frozen. You're also frozen."

As he stood outside, Dewald, who didn't reveal the temperature at the time, showed that his surroundings were covered with thick blankets of snow. Every word he uttered was followed by cold air leaving his mouth, a testament to just how brutally low North Dakota's temperatures had dropped.

Read also

"Coach come back please": Junior King's dance student shares heartbreaking tribute

Man's frosty face amuses the internet

Local social media users, mostly Afrikaans speakers, flocked to the comment section to express how amusing and bizarre they found the video.

A woman laughing at her phone.
The farmer's frozen conditions amused South Africans. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

@nitahoneyborne85 joked under the post:

"I think my freezer is warmer."

A stunned @17jayjay38 shared:

"I can't believe this is the same North Dakota where I walked with short clothing during September."

@willatjie, who was in Canada, stated:

"I feel your pain. It's freezing cold here, about -44 degrees, normally."

@cjvr49 told the online crowd:

"I spent two winters in South Dakota. That world is very cold.

@shqrky101 referenced a classic South African advert, writing:

"Met eish."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Dewald's account below:

