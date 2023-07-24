A woman who lives in Korea showed people a realistic grocery shopping haul as someone who lives in the East Asian country

The South African made a video of the fresh produce that she bought and revealed how much she paid for it

Many people were fascinated as they watched the video and compared prices to how much it would be in South Africa

A woman made a video showing her experience with the cost of living in Korea. The lady posted a video to demonstrate just how different things are in the country.

A TikTok video of a South African in South Korea showed people how expensive fruits are in East Asia. Image: usine_k

Source: TikTok

The video by the woman received more than 19 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were in disbelief about how much certain products cost.

Woman shows how much fresh food cost in Korea

A woman @usine_k on TikTok demonstrated an interesting phenomenon in South Korea- expensive fresh produce. The lady spent R500 on some fruits, such as bananas. Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by fresh fruit prices in South Korea

Online users who watched the South African woman's video could not help but compare cfood prices between South Korea and South Africa. Many people were surprised at how much more expensive fresh produce is in the Asian country.

Nompumelelo asked:

"Girl where are the rest of the items?"

Sinethemba Kunene, the creator, answered:

"Iyona rest lena."

Kelly said:

"oh I love my country yesterday I bought 10 banana for R10, no thank you to leaving I'd rather suffer through loadshedding."

kim-kerin wrote:

"Considering how expensive fruits are in SK,tts actually a good deal."

Linsay Lee Bloemstei wondered:

"Was I the only one waiting on more products to been shown."

Porcydoll Primadonna remarked:

"No meat nyana?"

South Africans are floored by other country's standards of living

Many South Africans who are settled in foreign countries never expect the high cost on expected items. One woman was amazed by how much groceries cost in Malawi.

