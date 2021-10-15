Former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala dropped a cool photo of him recently chilling with Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch

The dreadlocked legend's Tshabalala’s photo with Zwane and Lorch is being loved by scores of local football fans and they reacted accordingly

Meanwhile, Zwane will be targeting a win over Union Maniema in the CAF Champions League as they visit the DR Congo side on Sunday

Siphiwe Tshabalala may be a hero to many football fans in Mzansi but it also seems that current footballers also see him as an icon. In his recent post on social media, the dreadlocked legend posed with top quality players.

'Shabba' uploaded a beautiful snap with Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane and Orlando Pirates' creative player, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The former Kaizer Chiefs, Bafana Bafana and AmaZulu midfielder went to Instagram and posted a cool picture with the two talented ballers. He captioned the stunning image:

“Easy just with the boys.”

Siphiwe Tshabalala recently spent time with Themba Zwane and Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

The post reads:

@TZN_Thatching said:

“The first player worldwide to score Africa’s first World Cup goal on African soil.”

@peace_Familia said:

“Look at this and yet we watched a Bafana team that couldn’t even trap the ball.”

@Kholo_Choma said:

“Quality on one Pic.”

@Phuthi_Modiba said:

“I can imagine the Combobin the field of play.”

@Nkulie14 said:

“Masterclass in session..”

@Meshack_Bevhula said:

“Izinja madoda.”

@Tshepisochego said:

“Three Superstars in one picture.”

Themba Zwane away with Mamelodi Sundowns for CAF Champions League

While Lorch is still sidelined at Orlando Pirates and nursing an injury, Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping Zwane can bring his top performance this weekend.

The Brazilians are away from home as they will meet Union Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second round of the preliminary stage. Sundowns will face the Congolese outfit on Sunday evening, kick-off is at 6pm.

In addition, it remains unclear when will Lorch return to action and there’s no doubt many fans cannot wait to welcome him back.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala pays tribute to retired Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Looking back at other sports stories, Briefly News posted that AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has showered his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Reneilwe Letsholonyane with praise following his retirement.

The Bafana Bafana icon says he was honoured to play together with the dreadlocked legend. ‘Shabba’ posted a very sweet message on Instagram and tagged the former footballer.

The two players are credited for having played a crucial role for the Soweto giants in the past few seasons as they collected a number of trophies under coach Stuart Baxter.

Source: Briefly.co.za