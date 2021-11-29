Mmusi Maimane wants answers as to why actress Natasha Thahane's tuition fees were allegedly paid by government departments and not official channels

Thahane revealed that she received funding from the Department of Arts and Culture to study at the New York Film Academy

She maintains that she approached the ministers as a last resort after proper channels and other options had been exhausted to no avail

Natasha Thahane, a South African actress, allegedly received her tuition money for the New York Film Academy from the South African Department of Arts and Culture, led by minister Nathi Mthethwa. She revealed this in a podcast episode she recently appeared on.

Following the release of the podcast episode that Thahane was featured in, Mmusi Maimane published a statement on social media in which he responded to her receiving money from the department, as facilitated by the respective politicians.

“Funding for education must come through the proper channels and must be allocated according to need. Our government is not doing enough for students and this must change,” Maimane said.

Mmusi Maimane reacts to revelations by Natasha Thahane

According to TimesLIVE, Maimane wants the department, Mbete and Mthethwa to account for why personal connections were used to access tax payer's money.

He believes Mthethwa and Mbete must be held accountable for their alleged actions, which, if true, could amount to corruption.

Thahane replied by showing proof of e-mails she sent to the department to apply for funding through the proper channels, but none of them received replies. This is what drove her to approach politicians directly, as she was determined to study at the film school, The South African reports.

Read Maimane's full statement below:

Reactions to shocking revelations about Thahane's tuition fees

@Mingus1605 asked:

"That's our money, and as tax payers, we have a right to know what was the money used for. Or did she simply get it because she's a so-called celebrity with friends in Govt?"

@ChatWithChauke believes:

@mr_meowgs said:

"Where is my money? I guess its nice to have corrupt friends like @MbeteBaleka."

@danielmarven shared:

@WestdykErna said:

"Glad someone is asking the question of government!"

