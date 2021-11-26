Fikile Mbalula, the African National Congress Head of Elections, has become the butt of the joke on social media for his analysis of the local government elections

Mbalula seems to believe that despite what is being said, the ANC only lost to coalitions and did not lose the elections

Mmusi Maimane and other social media users responded to Mbalula's claim and told him that he must just accept defeat

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans cannot believe that Fikile Mbalula, the African National Congress's Head of Elections, could confidently say that the ruling party did not lose the local government elections.

Heading to Twitter, Mbalula shared his thoughts about the ANC's performance at municipal elections and weighed in on how he thought the ruling party actually did.

Mmusi Maimaine hit back at Fikile Mbalula's claim that the ANC did not lose elections. Images: Veli Nhlapo & Papi Morake

Source: Getty Images

According to Mbalula, the ANC's loss came from coalitions because the ruling party was unable to get majority votes.

The full post reads:

"We didnt lose elections we lost to coalitions bcos of our failure to ganer outright majority to govern. #coalitions [sic]"

Mmusi Maimane takes jabs at Mbalula

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One South Africa Movement, took up the opportunity to take shots at Mbalula, telling him that he was in denial about the ANC's defeat.

Mbalula tried to defend his party but Maimane was not having it and stated that the ANC's demise is the party's own doing.

South Africans react to Mbalula's claim

Like Maimaine, Saffas also thought Mbalula is in denial about what happened in regard to the local government elections and that he needs to accept that the ANC lost.

Here are some of their comments:

@Collen_KM said:

"Fikile Mbalula, sometimes as public figures we need to accept defeat, people are tired of the ANC and their empty promises, trust me as a celeb myself, I am also tired of the ANC!"

@MusaXab said:

"The voters punished ANC for 1. Corruption 2. Lack of direction 3. High crime rate 4. Not prosecuting those guilty of looting like Koko, Lucky Montana, Brian Molefe, Jacob Zuma, David Mahlobo."

@AshrafGarda said:

"Your answer is in your own tweet. If you fail to get a majority it means you are in the minority - that’s losing to me and to all those that understand what 50 % +1 means."

Fikile Mbalula says SABC’s ANC coverage is impacting party’s performance

Briefly News previously reported that Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's head of elections, has expressed disdain for the SABC, which he believes broadcast in such a way that discouraged voters from voting for the party in the run-up to the local government election at the beginning of the month.

The SABC has rejected Mbaula's claims and maintains that they have remained committed to the core journalistic principles of objectivity and fairness.

Phathiswa Magopeni, a SABC executive, also came under fire from Mbalula, who alleged that the broadcaster only highlighted the party's faults, SABC News reports.

