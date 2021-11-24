Julius Malema posted an advertisement online for his 'Politics 101' class, which will be held in Thembisa tomorrow

The purpose of this 'class' is to explain the outcome of the local government election, particularly in Gauteng's top three metros, which the DA won

Potential topics of discussion in the class include coalitions, the EFF's decision to support the DA and why the ANC lost popularity

THEMBISA - Julius Malema has advertised that on Thursday, 25 November at noon he will host a 'Politics 101' class at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Thembisa. This class will explain why Gauteng's local government election results - particularly in its top three metros - witnessed the ousting of the ANC.

The DA saw their mayoral candidates elected in Gauteng's top three metros, namely Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni. This is partly owed to other opposition parties such as ActionSA and the EFF voting with the DA for their candidates.

With the exception of Tshwane, which had an uncontested mayoral election, the opposition parties had a collective goal of getting rid of ANC rule in the province's major metros, Times Live reports.

Julius Malema has invited South Africans to attend his 'Politics 101' class in Tembisa. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Details of Malema's coursework

Malema's class will touch on topics related to the outcome of the local government election in Gauteng, including how the ANC lost popularity in the relevant metros and why the EFF and fellow opposition parties supported the DA.

John Steenhuisen from the DA said that the EFF's support for the DA in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg was unexpected as the parties had not agreed on this beforehand.

It is predicted that Malema might also discuss the topic of coalitions, particularly why many municipalities' coalition talks failed. The DA and ActionSA did not succeed in forming a coalition and most parties refused to enter a coalition with the ANC.

Reactions to Malema's class

South Africans took an interest in Malema's invitation his class, which he tweeted about. Many took the opportunity to reply to him with their opinions. Briefly News looks at a few:

@FreeGeneraxion believes:

"We need to start selling the TV rights to our broadcasts, especially those from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House."

@jz_ibhantinti said:

@Undlunkulu_Xoli said:

"Open a space… Thursday is too far."

@MmuiWabatho shared:

@asomatous_17 said:

"There was a time were the EFF said that they would never partner nor give the land to white people & all they have done since is sellout to the DA. So ironic."

Gauteng turns blue as DA takes control of the top 3 metros

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Gauteng's top three metros - Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg - are now all DA-led. In Tshwane's mayoral election yesterday, Tuesday, 23 November, the ANC chose not to nominate a candidate for speaker or mayor. This led to an uncontested win for the DA.

Randall Williams has been elected mayor of Tshwane with Katlego Mathebe as speaker. This is the second term for both DA candidates. Aaron Maluleke, the acting chairperson of the ANC and chief whip, said that the party embraces the election.

He said that the different political parties in the metros need to put their differences aside in order to fulfil their mandate efficiently.

