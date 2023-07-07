Amakhosi captain Itumeleng Khune displayed his prowess as the skipper of his household when he helped his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, prepare a meal for the fam

The stunning model strutted her stuff over the fire, and her husband did not coach her but played with her in the cooking game

Netizens showed support for their favourite goalkeeper and his stunning spouse

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A leader on and off the field: Amakhosi skipper Itumeleng Khune charmed netizens when he helped his wife cook pap. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune proved to be hands-on both on and off the pitch when he gave his beau a helping hand as she cooked pap in a beautiful Instagram post.

The Phefeni Glamour Boy’s Number One shared a touching moment where he assisted his wife, model Sphelele Makhunga while she stirred a big pot full of pap.

Khosi captain Itumeleng Khune cooks with wife, Sphelele

In the video he posted on his Instagram account, Khune is shown manhandling a sack of maize meal while his wife expertly stirs the pot.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Like a dutiful and devoted husband, he times how he pours the maize meal as perfectly as he times his powerful kicks on the field.

Khune and Sphelele work over the pot to achieve victory over the pap.

Although he is the captain of one of the biggest soccer teams and usually takes the spotlight with his performance, he graciously stood on the sidelines watching Sphelele play the pot.

Khune’s timeous assistance proved worthwhile as he was her referee and supporter in performing her wifely duties.

In a tongue-in-cheek caption, he said:

“I’m also good a using my hands off the field.”

He even praised his wife and added a caption to the video.

It read:

“I’m proud of you, wifey.”

Click on this link to view the post.

Itumeleng Khune gives his wife, Sphelele Makhunga a helping hand. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

South Africa proud of their skipper for being good husband

Netizens on the ‘Gram were proud of how Khune’s fancy handiwork was not reserved for the pitch only.

Boitumelo_sz remarked on how he did not sit back but played an active part in helping Sphelele.

“I like how you’re assisting them, not sitting somewhere under a tree like most men drinking and waiting to be fed.”

Ceetro_m vibed with the stunning couple’s teamwork.

“One thing about wifey, akehlulwa yilutho.”

One netizen even threw some shade at Khune’s ex, Sbahle Mpisane, with whom he split in 2018.

Bongekilelunga said that Sbahle would’ve never stirred the pot in that fashion.

“Cha wenza kahle wamyeka uSbahle. Wayengeke nje akwazi ukwenza kanje.”

Micasa_nova applauded Sphelele for showing social media another side of glamorous women.

“Thanks for showing the world who we truly are. It’s not all just glitz and glamour. It’s important to reflect.”

Sksekuduba joked and asked Khune not to hurt himself while cooking.

“Please don’t pull a hamstring, skipper. We need you for the new season.”

Khune applauds wife for slaying Tswana outfit

Not so long ago, Briefly News reported that Khune went crazy over his wife dressed in traditional Tswana garb.

Khune shared a pic of his dreamy missus on Instagram and swooned over how amazing she looked in the shweshwe dress, as it is commonly known.

Netizens couldn’t help themselves and loved Sphelele, commenting on her gorgeous looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News