South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his wife Sphelele Makhunga spread Christams cheer online

The soccer star’s family shared photos of themselves in adorable white and red pyjamas on Instagram

The Khunes wished their followers a Merry Christmas on the post and netizens were left in awe by their photos

Christmas is the season of joy, gift-giving, and of families united. One Mzansi family who spread warm feels and family vibes on the TL this Christmas the Khunes, who posted adorable photos online.

Itu Khune’s, wife Sphelele spread cute family vibes this Christmas with some festive snaps. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

The soccer star, his wifey Sphelele Makhunga and their two baby girls posed together for photos dressed in white and red pyjamas against a beautiful backdrop.

The family of four is seen all smiles and snug in the sweet Instagram post which was captioned:

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from the Khune’s ❤️.”

Netizens took to the comments to wish the Khunes a Merry Christmas too and complimented the beautiful snaps.

ceetro_m said:

“So Sedi ended up egolozile vele? Merry Christmas family ❤️.”

Lehlohonolomajoro reacted:

“Merry Christmas guys ❤️.”

sam_kgaladi responded:

“Thanks and Merry Christmas to you too Khunes .”

anny__gubelani wrote:

“Sebaze bajwayela ukuth bayafihlwa.”

tumi_stone replied:

“Merry Christmas family .”

choshi.mpho commented:

“Woooooooow so beautiful.”

asim_maak said:

“Merry Christmas to my favs❤️.”

Itu Khune's stunning wife Sphelele Mkhunga shows him love by wearing his soccer jersey number in pretty pic

In another story, Briefly News reported that Sphelele Makhunga believes in her man and it is the sweetest thing to witness.

The soccer wife recently posted photos of herself looking gorgeous in a Kaizer Chiefs soccer jersey, rocking her husband’s, Itumeleng Khune, number 32 with the wording “Mma Khune”. She completed the look with a tight pair of skinny jeans and black leather ankle boots.

The mother of two captioned the Instagram post: “Love & Peace : @itukhune32 .”

