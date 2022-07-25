Maserati has revealed information and sketches of a track-only hypercar known internally as the Project24

Only 62 units of the super sports car will be produced and to raise the brand's unlimited performance to a new level of adrenaline on the track

The Italian carmaker has fitted the new V6 Nettuno engine fitted with updated turbochargers to increase the power to 550kW, it also has carbon-ceramic brakes and FIA-approved safety features

Maserati's new track-focused hypercar has been teased and the company says the lucky 62 owners can only use it at race circuits.

The Project24 is Maserat's internal codename for its new track-only hypercar set for a limited run of only 62 units. Image: MotorPress

The engine powering the Project24 is Maserati's V6 Nettuno engine from the MC20 boosted to produce over 550kW thanks to upgraded turbochargers, HypeBeast reports.

According to MotorPress, the Project24 will not be homologated for road-use and is only allowed for track use. To make sure the hypercar can withstand lapping a race circuit, the car will tbe fitted with an innovative suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, racing tyres as well as FIA-approved safety features.

The Project24 follows the ethos of lightweight and high performance, and thanks to the carbon-tub the car weighs 1 250kg.

The new Maserati Grecale SUV features a high performance version with an electric model due in 2023

Briefly News reports that earlier this year Maserati took the covers off its new Grecale SUV that will compete against the Porsche Macan and BMW X4. The model is developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant.

The range is headlined by a Trofeo version featuring a high-performance 3,0-litre 395kW petrol V6 and a Modena and GT versions sporting mild-hybrid engines.

A full-electric Grecale wearing the Folgore badge will come to market in 2023 and is the first full-electric Maserati SUV.

