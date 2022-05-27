South African Billionaire Johann Rupert arguably has one of the greatest car collections in the world and it's on display right here in South Africa with the museum's collection exceeding 220 vehicles

Some of the cars owned by Rupert include a Porsche Carrera GT, Jaguar E-Type, Honda NSX and a Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG

The multi-million rand car collection is open to the public at the Franschhoek Motor Museum located in the Western Cape town

Johann Rupert is one of the richest people in South Africa and is the chairman of the Remgro and Richemont with a reported net worth of around R126 billion. He also has an incredible collection of cars worth millions of rands.

South African Billionaire Johann Rupert owns a Porsche Carrera GT worth around R15 Million. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

We take a look at five of the most special whips in his garage:

2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG. Image: FMM

Source: UGC

This particular AMG model doffs its proverbial hat to the German Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) racing series and is powered by a AMG's 5,5-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 428kW and 800N.m. The zero to 100 km/h sprint time is 3.9 seconds, and top speed is 320 km/h. Only 40 right-hand drive examples were produced and the estimated value is R5,5 million.

Porsche Carrera GT. Image: FMM

Source: UGC

One of the world's first hypercars the Porsche Carrera GT is widely considered to be one of the ultimate models to come from Zuffenhausen. The engineers achieved maximum output of 450 kW (612 bhp) at 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 590 N.m. Top speed is 330 km/h. It is valued conservatively at R15 million.

Honda NSX. Image: FMM

Source: UGC

One of the world's most famous supercars, the Honda sports car stands for NSX "New Sports eXperimental" and has a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout, an all-aluminium body and chassis, a V6 engine that produces 216kW and 304 N.m according to NetCarshow. It is reportedly worth around R1,5 million.

Aston Martin DB4 GT. Image: FMM

Source: UGC

One of the more rare cars in Rupert's collection, and one of the most valuable Aston Martin models ever is the DB4 GT. According to Aston Martin, this model has fetched over R20 million at auction. Power comes from a 3,6-litre petrol engine with 225kW and weighed just 1269 kg for a zero to 100km/h sprint time of 6,1 seconds which back in 1961 was rapid.

Jaguar E-Type. Image: FMM

Source: UGC

Easily the prettiest car on our list is Rupert's Jaguar E-Type from 1968. The British sports car was produced between 1961 and 1974. This version is a fastback coupe and is powered by a 4,2-litre inline six-cylinder. Conservatively, this E-Type would be worth around R4 million.

Source: Briefly News