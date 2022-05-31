Prince Albert II of Monaco and Hereditary Prince Jacques open Monaco Grand Prix in the all-new McLaren Artura

The dynamic debut of McLaren’s first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar in mainland Europe

The all-new Artura, finished in distinctive McLaren Orange, was brought to H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco on the starting line and he then drove around the Grand Prix circuit

The all-new high-performance hybrid McLaren Artura made its dynamic debut at the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend, thrilling spectators during an opening lap driven by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

According to Newspress, the all-new Artura, finished in distinctive McLaren Orange, was brought to H.S.H Prince Albert II of Monaco on the starting line and he then drove around the Grand Prix circuit, giving spectators the opportunity to appreciate the acceleration and performance of McLaren’s next-generation supercar.

Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive says:

“We are honoured to have H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco open the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura. This iconic race has special significance to McLaren back almost 60 years. Our all-new high-performance hybrid Artura distils all that racing and road car experience into a next-generation supercar which we are now thrilled to share with our customers and fans.”

All-new from the ground up and underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every inherent McLaren attribute combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions and the ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain.

According to McLaren, the Artura is also the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which contributes to the car’s class-leading lightest dry weight of 1 395kg and a DIN kerb weight of 1 498kg.

