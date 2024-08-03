The Mpumalanga government would finance the funerals of six learners who died in a crash near Middelburg

The pupils lost their lives after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a goods train at Mafube Village

The memorial and funeral of the deceased learners will be held on 14 and 17 August, respectively

Mpumalanga’s Government has committed to supporting the families of the six Morelig Primary School learners who died in an accident at Mafube Village in Middelburg.

Education MEC announces memorial dates

The learners were killed when a goods train crashed into a scholar transport bus at a level crossing on the R104 between Arnot and Wonderfontein. According to SABC News, five learners died at the scene, and the sixth succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Nineteen other learners were reportedly admitted to nearby hospitals.

Education MEC Cathy Dlamini said the provincial Government would finance the deceased learners’ funerals:

“We, as the government, through the premier, will carry the cost. And in terms of the memorial, it will be held on Wednesday [14 August 2024], and on Saturday [17 August 2024], we are having a mass funeral.

