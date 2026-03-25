A father of four had absolutely no idea that a squirrel had turned his ordinary work call into a live comedy show that social media watched

His colleagues on the other end of the Teams call believed he was either being robbed or suffering a heart attack while they watched

Animal control eventually set a trap for the squirrel, caught it safely and released it outside without any harm to the animal

James was deep into a work call from home when a squirrel dropped in and changed his whole day.

James came clean about what actually happening during the viral moment. Images: @hgtv

Source: TikTok

The Cincinnati Reds fan and father of four had no idea he was about to become the unwilling star of one of the most shared office chaos clips the internet had seen in years.

James was on a Microsoft Teams call with colleagues when the shuffling near his fireplace started getting louder. It was his turn to speak, and he was trying to hold it together long enough to finish a sentence. Then the squirrel came down the chimney, and everything fell apart faster than he had thought.

A bat, a nanny and a bad afternoon

He was, however, not totally defenseless when the chaos broke out inside his home office. A baseball bat was already sitting within arm’s reach by pure coincidence that afternoon. When the squirrel came charging across the room directly toward him, every rational thought he had left his body.

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He screamed, he grabbed the bat, and he forgot he was still on a live call with his entire work team. In the interview, James said that some thought he was being robbed, or believed he was having a heart attack on camera.

He kept calling out one name over and over again. Jules is their family nanny, the woman who had successfully raised four boys. In Gole’s own words, she is the one person he always knew he could count on when things went sideways. Jules was not home that afternoon and had gone out for lunch.

T-shirts and a nickname

Within days, there were company t-shirts printed and jokes flying around at his expense. His four boys have not exactly been gentle about it either, especially whenever a squirrel wanders too close to the yard. To their friends, he is now simply known as the Squirrel Guy.

HGTV posted the interview on TikTok on 24 March 2026, and the mystery that had kept people guessing finally had its answer.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Social media reacts to the revelation

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Spha Zwide commented:

“😭Imagine doing that in front of the whole company.”

@Sheldon Doxie said:

“He was screaming for the nanny. 😭”

@Ntokozo Mpanza noted:

“That is someone’s pillar of strength. 😭”

@MH said:

“Julie needs a big raise. She watches your children and is your expected protector.”

@Crystal Lawson wrote:

“There is no amount of professionalism that I would have been able to display if I were on that meeting call. I would have been rolling on the floor in tears laughing. 😂”

@Niecy commented:

”I need the perspective of the employees because I’m dying. 🤣”

James is a father of four boys. Image: @hgtv

Source: TikTok

More animal encounters

An animal rescuer shared a video of the latest adopted animal, a baby springbok, drawing the attention of viewers.

Mzansi has been fortunate to witness some of the most shocking animal and human encounters, which were captured on camera and shared online.

A recently uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head.

Source: Briefly News