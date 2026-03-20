Chuck Norris died suddenly in Hawaii on 19 March 2026 at the age of 86, just days after posting a video of himself training on his birthday

A Pretoria TikToker was among the first in South Africa to break the news after the legendary action star passed away unexpectedly on the island of Kauai

The Norris family confirmed his passing in a statement but did not reveal the cause of death, asking the public to respect their privacy during this time

Chuck Norris spent his whole life proving people wrong about what a man could do. The legendary martial arts champion and action star died on Thursday, 19 March 2026 in Hawaii. He was 86 years old.

Content creator, Puse Mohlala updated his followers about the passing of Chuck Norris. Images: Puse Mohlala

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria content creator by the name of Puse Mohlala was among those in South Africa to put the news out. Mohlala, who runs the TikTok account @mohlala_puse, shared a clip on 20 March 2026 updating his followers about the passing.

Mohlala told his followers that Norris was no ordinary man on screen. He said Norris was the kind of man who could fight off 40 men by himself and not take a single hit. For anyone who grew up watching Norris throw kicks and drop bad guys on television, that was not hard to believe.

He was still fighting at 86

Just ten days before he died, Norris posted a video to Instagram showing himself doing martial arts on his 86th birthday. He wrote that he was grateful for another year, for good health, and for the chance to keep doing what he loved.

Nobody watching that clip thought a medical emergency was right around the corner. Multiple reports claimed that he had been training on the island and was in an upbeat mood. Then the next morning, everything changed.

Norris was rushed to Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue on the island of Kauai after suffering a sudden medical emergency. His family confirmed his passing in a statement on Friday, describing it as sudden and keeping the circumstances private.

They said he was surrounded by family and that he was at peace when he went. The cause of his death has not been made public, and his family has asked the world to respect that.

Watch the tribute in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi joins and pays tribute

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Takatso🫤 commented:

“Chuck Norris is sending his thoughts and prayers to us, not the other way round.”

@Mr piano man said:

“Delta Force was one of my favourite movies when I grew up.”

@Anna noted:

“My mother used to buy his DVDs at Dakota in Polokwane.”

@Collins Cmii🥶🇮🇹 wrote:

“Rest in peace, Chuck. I really loved his movies. 😭❤️”

@Blue kat commented:

“May his soul rest in peace. I remember watching his movies on a black-and-white TV.”

@malolos said:

“I am sorry to laugh, 🤣but the way u said he beat 39 people by himself.🤣 Anyway, may his soul rest in peace. 😞”

Chuck Norris with his European Fitness Legacy Award. Image: Chuck Norris

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News