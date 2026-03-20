Martial arts legend Chuck Norris has passed away at 86, just days after celebrating his birthday with an energetic workout

His family confirmed his death following a sudden medical emergency, while keeping details private

Norris’s final social media post showed him sparring and sharing a message about feeling young and grateful for life

The world is mourning after legendary action star Chuck Norris died at the age of 86, just days after appearing energetic and full of life in a final social media video.

Chuck Norris made his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

The martial arts icon passed away in Hawaii on Thursday morning following a medical emergency, according to a statement released by his family. His death came less than two weeks after he celebrated his birthday with a spirited boxing session by the ocean.

Chuck Norris final video boxing

In what would become his last post, Norris shared a video on Instagram showing himself sparring lightly with an instructor. The footage captured the veteran star throwing punches and moving with surprising agility for his age. Alongside the clip, he delivered a message that now carries added emotional weight. He told fans he does not age but levels up, adding that turning 86 still felt like an opportunity to stay active and enjoy life.

Watch the video of Chuck Norris boxing below:

He also expressed gratitude for his health, his journey, and the unwavering support from fans across the world. The post reflected a man still deeply connected to his craft and audience, even in his later years.

Chuck Norris death confirmed by family

His family confirmed the news of his passing in a heartfelt statement, describing it as a sudden loss. They shared that he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, although details of the medical emergency have not been made public.

They remembered him as a devoted family man whose life was guided by faith, discipline, and purpose. Beyond his on-screen persona, they highlighted his role as a husband, father, and grandfather who left a lasting mark on those closest to him.

See the post on X below:

Norris rose to global fame through action-packed roles in films such as The Delta Force and the long-running television series Walker, Texas Ranger. In later years, he became a cultural icon online, with his name tied to countless viral jokes and tributes celebrating his toughness.

Though he stepped away from major roles, he continued to make occasional appearances, including a cameo in The Expendables 2, reminding audiences of his enduring presence in action cinema. His final video now stands as a powerful farewell, showing a man who remained strong, grateful, and committed to the life he built until the very end.

Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris made his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

His death follows the passing away of another iconic actor and WWE star, Hulk Hogan, in 2025.

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Source: Briefly News