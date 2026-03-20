Tributes are flowing online after young rugby player Corey Graham passed away after being involved in a tragic car accident

The rugby youngster was not the only one who died during the car accident, as there were two other young boys involved

The reports about Graham's death and others sparked different condolences from sports lovers, especially rugby fans, on social media

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after a young rugby star, Corey Graham, is said to have passed away at the age of 22.

The talented rugby star lost his life following a collision on Keighley Road in Illingworth, Halifax. The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred at approximately 6:50 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

In related news, the rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in South Africa and also a young player who died during training.

Police statement on the incident

Corey was travelling in a Ford Fiesta when it collided with a BMW and a parked Renault Clio at the Cobblestones Drive junction. He was pronounced dead at the scene alongside two other occupants of the Fiesta, aged 21 and 22. Another 21-year-old passenger from the same vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

According to West Yorkshire Police, a 37-year-old man and two women, aged 18 and 32, all from Halifax and occupants of the BMW, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They are currently in police custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Detective Sergeant Paul Lightowler from the Major Collision Enquiry Team expressed condolences to the victims’ families, confirming that specially trained officers are providing support. He described the crash as a tragic event and noted that investigations are still ongoing.

He also appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward with information. Authorities are particularly interested in obtaining dashcam footage that may show the vehicles involved before the collision.

Boothtown Community Sports pays tribute to Graham

Tributes have been pouring in for Graham on social media, with Boothtown Community Sports leading the way.

Boothtown Community Sports shared a heartfelt message, expressing shock and sadness at his passing. They described Corey as someone who always had a smile and brought joy to those around him. His passion for rugby began at a young age, inspired by watching his father play, and continued through his time at the club.

The club praised him as a talented player and an even better person off the field, extending condolences to his family, including Nev Graham and Paula, as well as to the other families affected by the tragedy. As a mark of respect, all games and training sessions for the week have been cancelled.

Fans across the globe joined Boothtown Community Sports in paying tribute to Graham on social media.

Aileen du Plessis

"So sad for rugby lovers.Love and strength to all his family x."

Louise Pickles

"Sending condolences and hugs to all the families, rest in peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️ thoughts also with all the emergency services involved."

Stacey Waller

"R.I.P Corey, Cass and Tom! Thinking of all your loved ones, family and friends today!"

Robert Clarke

"Very sad loss of young men. Sending my deepest condolences to all family and friends and let's hope justice is done for all involved 🙏."

Adele Katlego

"God bless 💔 my thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP young man."

Ex-Sharks rugby star dies at 31

Briefly News previously reported that a former Sharks Rugby star has passed on after battling a health condition for over a decade.

The 31-year-old later reportedly lost his life two-weeks after battling pneumonia, leaving behind his parents and siblings.

Source: Briefly News