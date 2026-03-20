A young Leinster rugby player has been charged with assault following an incident at a Dublin nightclub

The accused has not yet entered a plea and remains on bail, with the next court date set for May

Another rising rugby star in South Africa has also recently faced court over assault allegations

An Irish rugby star has been charged with assaulting a woman at a Dublin nightclub. Reports from the Irish Times state that 21-year-old Leinster player Alan Spicer allegedly committed the crime on 1 March 2026.

Leinster Rugby Player Alan Spicer Charged with Assault at Dublin Nightclub

Source: Getty Images

The player, who has represented Ireland at the Under-20 Junior level, was arrested in the early hours of that morning and appeared in court on Thursday, 19 March. He was charged under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act. The judge remanded Spicer on continuing bail, and he is scheduled to appear again on 27 May.

Garda Ronan Molloy, from Pearse Street station, said Spicer was arrested at the nightclub at 4:05 am and taken to the station, where he made no reply when the charge was read to him. It is not yet confirmed whether the case will be heard in the District Court or referred to the Circuit Court, which carries the possibility of a heavier sentence if convicted.

Leinster player yet to plead guilty

Wearing a navy top, dark blue chinos, and brown shoes, Spicer has not yet entered a plea. He stepped forward when his case was called, but was not required to give evidence. No details of the alleged incident were presented during the short hearing. Spicer thanked the judge as the case was adjourned.

Defence solicitor Colleen Gildernew said there was no need at this stage to provide a summary of garda evidence. She added that disclosure will be requested once directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are received.

Leinster Rugby Player Alan Spicer Charged with Assault at Dublin Nightclub

Source: Getty Images

SA rugby star faces court over assault allegations

Earlier in March, another rugby player faced legal proceedings over assault charges. Rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in connection with an alleged assault.

The case relates to an incident that allegedly took place in the early hours of 27 October at a house gathering in Cape Town. According to a statement given by the complainant, Vega School student Marumo Selane, an argument began after he was accused of taking salmon from a refrigerator.

Selane said the situation escalated into a physical confrontation outside the house. He alleged that he was punched several times, thrown to the ground, and then kicked during the altercation. He later reported injuries, including a black eye, swelling to his lip and jaw, cuts to his face and wrists, and several bruises.

Mills handed himself over to police soon after the allegations surfaced and made his first court appearance in November 2025.

Former Scotland captain arrested again

Briefly News, previously a former rugby captain, has reportedly been arrested after allegedly breaching a non-harassment order enforced following a complaint by his ex-wife.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has reportedly been re-arrested after a complaint alleged that he breached a non-harassment order involving his ex-wife

Source: Briefly News