A rare wildlife clip shows a black mamba being washed, leaving many viewers fascinated by how the dangerous snake reacts

The unexpected moment gives people a glimpse into behaviour they would never normally see from one of Africa’s most feared snakes

Wildlife lovers and curious viewers alike are drawn to the unusual footage, which offers a close-up look at the snake in a situation few would ever experience

The unexpected encounter is drawing in curious viewers who cannot help but watch closely, especially knowing just how powerful and unpredictable a black mamba can be.

The picture on the left showed a black mamba basking in the sun. Image: wirestock

A Facebook user named @Slangboere posted a video on 10 March 2026 showing something many people have never seen before. The clip showed a black mamba being given a shower, while the snake reacted by trying to move away from the water. The moment was shared with the caption explaining that this is how the snake behaves when it gets washed. The unusual footage immediately grabbed attention online, especially among people fascinated by wildlife.

Black mambas are one of the most well-known snakes in Africa. They are fast, highly venomous and widely respected in the wild. Because of their dangerous reputation, most people only ever see them in documentaries or from a distance. That is why clips showing close encounters with the snake often draw huge curiosity on social media.

Rare black mamba behaviour fascinates viewers

The video by Facebook user @Slandboere offered a rare look at how a black mamba behaves in a situation most people would never imagine. Watching the snake react to running water made the moment both fascinating and slightly nerve-wracking for viewers.

People online were both amazed and slightly shocked by the footage. Some viewers admitted they were nervous watching such a dangerous snake so close to a person. Others, especially snake lovers, found the moment fascinating. The clip reminded many people just how incredible and unpredictable wildlife can be.

The screenshot on the left showed a black mamba being washed. Image: Slangboere

Here’s what netizens said

Wanda Voges wrote:

“I will protect myself. Ek het nou amper! Translation: I will protect myself. I almost did just now!”

Annemarie Kossatz Visser wrote:

“Amper gooi ek my foon dat hy trek. Dit is my grootste vrees, daardie verdekselse swart bek gedoente. Translation: I almost threw my phone so it could move. That’s my biggest fear, that cursed black-mouthed thing.”

Magda Vd Westhuizen wrote:

“Oh gorrelpyp… ek is ‘dood’ as die ding voor my verskyn. Ek het nie geweet die flippen mamba se lyf is ‘wit’ nie. Ek was en is steeds onder die indruk dat die binnekant van ’n slang se bek bepaal of dit ’n swart mamba is of nie. Translation: Oh my goodness… I’m ‘dead’ if that thing appears in front of me. I didn’t know the mamba’s body is ‘white’. I always thought the inside of a snake’s mouth determines whether it’s a black mamba or not.”

Ben Booysen wrote:

“Moenie weghardloop nie, hy kan beweeg teen 17 km/h. Moet hom nie vaskeer nie. Staan net uit sy pad uit, bid… en maak jou blaas leeg op die plek! Translation: Don’t run away, it can move at 17 km/h. Don’t corner it. Just stand out of its way, pray… And empty your bladder right there!”

Zelda Peters asked:

“Neee o vrek… staan hy regop? Translation: No way… Does it stand upright?”

Karin Jacobs asked:

“Hoekom boer met die giftige goed? Translation: Why farm with such poisonous things?”

Derick Bra Pops Bezuidenhout wrote:

“Gaan laai daai mamba daar by Noelle Jacobs af asb. Translation: Go drop that mamba off at Noelle Jacobs’ place please.”

Marco Lai wrote:

“That's a nice display.”

Liezl Lambert wrote:

“Mooi slang! Translation: Beautiful snake!”

Melissa Barnard asked:

“Swart mamba in Mosselbaai? Translation: Black mamba in Mossel Bay?”

