Siv Ngesi recently took to his Twitter page to tell his followers about a hilarious encounter he recently had in Johannesburg

The talented actor narrated how he had to use e-hailing services but the driver asked him to hotspot him

Fans hopped onto the star's timeline and shared hilarious encounters they have had in the city of gold

South African actor Siv Ngesi realised that Johannesburg is not for the faint-hearted after a hilarious encounter with an Uber driver.

Siv Ngesi left dumbfounded by Johannesburg Uber driver

The Woman King actor Siv Ngesi was left at a loss for words when he requested an Uber ride to go around Johannesburg.

Uber has become a reliable and affordable mode of transport for many in South Africa despite being under siege, as reported by All Africa.com.

The comedian headed to his Twitter page to share with his fans an unbelievable encounter he had. Siv said he was shocked when the driver of the Uber he requested asked him to hotspot him. He tweeted:

"Uber driver in Jozi just asked me for a hotspot during the ride! This city is a movie!"

Siv Ngesi's followers share hilarious comments after star's funny post

Siv Ngesi is not the only one who has had an unbelievable encounter with strangers. The star's Twitter followers also shared mixed reactions to his post.

@MDseventy3 wrote:

"We certainly shine when things like this happens in Jozi. Mayors swopping out, like there is no tomorrow is another prize trophy in Jozi. Drama series in the making @iamSivN."

@grant_bisset added:

"Driven back from ORT last week in an Uber that, I realised halfway, had no lights."

